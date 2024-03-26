Dynamic Guinness World Record attempt at Dubai World Cup closing ceremony

The Ferrari star was quickest in the first two parts of qualifying but Verstappen bounced back in the top 10 shootout to take pole
Fans and spectators attending the 28th running of the Dubai World Cup at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday will be treated to a spectacular never seen before the closing ceremony.
The latest in drone, laser, and lighting technology will be used to redefine the limits of visual spectacle in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record.
As many as 4000 specialised drones will be used to carry a unique pyrotechnic load alongside LED lights, offering an impressive 33-minute flight time for dynamic 3D sculptures in the sky.
By syncing lights and lasers, racegoers can expect a seamless and immersive experience – the perfect finale to the $ 30.5 million race day.
Three of the world's strongest laser beams, each emitting a 600W beam, will form a powerful connection to the universe, while 12 state-of-the-art 70W show lasers, boast an unprecedented optical system for a vivid canvas of light and colour.
Major General Mohammed Dr Mohammed Essa Al Adhab, Executive Director of Dubai Racing Club, commented: “The Dubai World Cup is well-known for a spectacular closing show and we are working with our partners to make this one better than ever.
“As always, it’s a closely guarded secret but I can say that those attending the 28th running of this great race meeting should prepare to see something they haven’t seen before!”
The $ 12 million Dubai World Cup [Sponsored by Emirates Airline], the feature race on the nine-race card, takes place at 8:35 pm with the closing ceremony scheduled for 9:20 pm (UAE)
