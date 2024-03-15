Dutch, Iranian padel players excel in NAS Sports Tournament

Published: Fri 15 Mar 2024, 1:43 PM

The Netherlands and Iran were the big winners of the night in the men’s Padel competition being held at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex as part of the 11th NAS Sports Tournament.

The Netherlands swept aside Qatar 3-0, while Iran dug in deep for a 2-1 win against the UAE in Thursday’s late matches.

Despite the loss, the hosts will advance to the semi-finals along with Iran from Group A, while Kuwait will join The Netherlands in the last four from Group B.

The semi-final line-up will see the UAE play Group A toppers The Netherlands, while Iran will take on Kuwait to decide which two teams advance to the finals scheduled to be held on Saturday.

The boy’s Under-18 Padel competition also entered the quarter-final stages with Saif Al Hammadi Talal and Qasem Al Sharafi advancing with a 6-1, 6-1 win against Mohammed Al Ali and Abdulla Al Ali.

Maktoum Bin Ghadyer and Maktoum Al Ketbi also made it to the next stage with a 6-0, 6-0 swamping of Turki Abdulwahed Faisal and Hamdan Hamid Almaazmi, while Ahmed Al Hashemi Ismaeli and Martin Martinez defeated Nasser Al Nassr and Abdulla Al Aqili Ishaq 6-1, 6-1.

Mahmoud Abdul Hameed Al Attar and Ahmed Al Muhairi also advanced with a 6-4, 6-0 win against Ahmed Al Alawi and Aly Elnahas, while Fahad Alhooli and Hamad Al Kokhardi won 6-4, 6-0 against Sayed Mohammed Al Hashimi and Faris Al Muhairi.

Arguably the biggest sporting event of its kind during the holy month of Ramadan, the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament is being held at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex under the slogan ‘Limitless Possibilities.’

Consisting of nine different sports events, including volleyball, padel, jiu-jitsu, fencing, wheelchair basketball, road running, cycling race, tug-of-war and obstacle course race, the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament will conclude on March 31.

