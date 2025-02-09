Dubai’s Adrian Meronk lights up Riyadh, holding his nerve to claim first LIV Golf title

Meronk celebrates after clinching his first individual title since joining LIV Golf last season. - Supplied photo

Dubai-based Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC) held his nerve under the floodlights to claim his first LIV Golf individual title, securing a two-shot victory at LIV Golf Riyadh presented by Ma’aden.

Meanwhile, Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII dominated the team leaderboard, leading wire-to-wire for a commanding win at Riyadh Golf Club.

Meronk, 31, shot 62, 66, and 71 for a 17-under-par total of 199, clinching his first individual title since joining LIV Golf last season.

He edged out Rahm and Torque GC’s Sebastián Muñoz by two strokes, with Dean Burmester (Stinger GC) and Lucas Herbert (Ripper GC) tying for fourth at 14 under.

"Super Special" Victory for Meronk

The former DP World Tour Player of the Year admitted to feeling the pressure during the final round but delivered when it mattered most.

“Super special,” Meronk said. “I was nervous all day. I played quite well in the beginning, then it was a fight at the end. But super happy that I crossed the line. It was very satisfying.”

Entering the round with a two-shot lead, Meronk extended his advantage to four at the turn. However, back-to-back bogeys on holes 10 and 11, along with a lip-out on a short birdie putt at 13, allowed Muñoz to draw level.

“The lip-out at 13, that was just so ugly,” Meronk admitted. “But it happens.”

He regained control with a clutch approach shot on the par-4 16th, sticking it to four feet for a decisive birdie before closing with two solid pars.

“The birdie on 16 was really huge,” he said. “It was probably the biggest shot for me this round.”

Rahm Leads Legion XIII to Commanding Team Win

While Meronk battled for individual honours, Rahm’s Legion XIII had little to worry about on the team leaderboard. The defending LIV Golf Individual Champion led his squad with a five-under 67, while Tyrrell Hatton (70), Caleb Surratt (71), and Tom McKibbin (72) sealed an 11-shot victory at 50 under par.

“Luckily we had a nice cushion going into today and we could afford to not have our best day as a team,” Rahm said. “But still, it was a decisive win and very happy we got to start the year again like this.”

The All-Australian Ripper GC, reigning LIV Golf Team Champions, finished tied for second at 39 under alongside RangeGoats GC.

Fellow Dubai-based player Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC) finished tied for 12th at 11 under, posting rounds of 69, 67, and 69.