Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas storms into the mix at International Series Thailand with a stunning 63

Dubai's Rayhan Thomas playing in the International Series - Thailand on the Asian Tour.- Supplied photo

Dubai’s rising star Rayhan Thomas lit up the Thai Country Club with a blistering seven-under-par 63 in the second round of the $2 million International Series Thailand to grab a share of 14th place in the high-stakes Asian Tour event.

After a solid opening round of 69, 24-year-old Rayhan shifted into high gear, storming up the leaderboard and putting himself firmly in the mix for the weekend. His dynamic round showcased the young golfer’s growing confidence and skill on the international stage.

“The course is fun. I mean, I've been here a few times to Thailand, and always have a good trip.,” an exuberant Rayhan told Khaleej Times. “The food's good as well. I got my mother here this week. So just good vibes off the course. That's exactly what you want.

When asked about his plans for the rest of the year, as he aims to compete in as many International Series tournaments as possible, Rayhan said, “Absolutely—whenever I get the chance to play these events, I’ll be there. I’m currently going through Qualifying Schools on various Tours worldwide, so by December, I should have a clearer idea of where I’ll be heading.

“I will just keep plugging away - just keep building on the confidence. You know, the more I put myself in this position, play well, you know, I got things I can look back on whenever I'm struggling and you know things to gain confidence off - so you keep doing this. Keep shooting 63 and all will be good.”

LIV Golf’s Peter Uihlein leads on 14 under par after rounds of 64 and 62 while India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar shot rounds of 65 and 66 to be in tied ninth.

The cut fell at four under par – with 68 players progressing to the weekend.

Second Round Scores

(7,199 Yards, Par 70)

Uihlein (US) 64. 62. 126