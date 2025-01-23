Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas soars to a Top-10 finish at the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic

Dubai's Rayhan Thomas (r) with caddie Brennan Printz in the Bahamas.- Supplied photo

Dubai-born golfer Rayhan Thomas (India) delivered a eye-catching performance in The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at the Abaco Club in the Bahamas on Wednesday, finishing a commendable tied 7th in the $1 million Korn Ferry Tour event.

The 25-year-old showcased his trademark consistency over four rounds, carding scores of 69-69-68-65 for a 72-hole total of 17-under 271.

The tournament was won at an impressive 25-under 263 by Canada’s Sudarshan Yellamaraju who was securing his maiden Korn Ferry Tour victory. Yellamaraju shot a stunning 8-under 64 in the final round, cruising to a five-shot win over Russell Knox and Kensei Hirata.

Thomas saved his best for last, finishing the tournament in dramatic fashion with an eagle on the 72nd hole.

Reflecting on his performance, Thomas said, “I played really solid. The back nine was really good, and the eagle on the last hole moved me up quite a bit.

“I hit a 3-wood from about 265 yards to 12 feet and then made the putt, which was such a great feeling. It was a really good day, and I’m very happy with the way I played this week.”

Thomas is now setting his sights on his next challenge, The Panama Championship, which takes place from Thursday, January 30th, to Sunday, February 2nd, 2025.

Before heading to Panama, he plans to recharge in Palm Beach for a few days and spend time with an old teammate.