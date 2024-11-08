Dubai's Rayhan Thomas shoots 67 to tie for 26th at DP World Tour Qualifying School Final Stage in Spain

Rayhan Thomas, off to a steady start with a four under par 67 in the Final Stage of the DP World Tour Final Stage Qualifying School in Spain. - Supplied photo

Rayhan Thomas (Ind) shot an opening round of four under par 67 to be in tied 26th in the DP World Tour Qualifying School Final Stage at INFINITUM Golf, Tarragona, Spain.

He had no bogeys and no birdies on the front nine and went out in a level par 35. Five birdies followed on the back nine with a solitary bogey on the par five 16th to hand in a scorecard of 67, over the par 71 course.

Thomas said after his round: “I played pretty well today, drove it well and hit some good iron shots, I just could not hole any putts, especially early on. My putting improved greatly on the back nine and it was good to convert some good iron play.

“I am excited with my play so far. Tomorrow we are on the other course, the Hills Course. It is a bit narrower than the Lakes Course and I personally think it is a better layout, so it should be another good day.”

Leading after round one is 30 year-old Felix Morey (Fr) with a 10 under 61, with six birdies, two eagles and the balance of his round all pars.

Round one saw impressive performances from several top players, with Callan Barrow (Eng) leading the charge with a sizzling 63, fresh off his victory at the 2024 Clutch Pro Tour event in Ras Al Khaimah.

Italian Eduardo Molinari posted a solid 65, while Scotland’s David Law carded a respectable 67. China's Ashun Wu and Scotland’s Stephen Gallacher were steady with rounds of 68 and 69, respectively.

England’s Eddie Pepperell finished with a 70, while Spain’s Adri Arnaus rounded out the top contenders with a 71. These players showcased skill and consistency, making for an exciting start to the championship.