Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas makes strong start in windy conditions at DP World Tour Qualifying School in the UK

Dubai-born golfer Rayhan Thomas (IND) opened his DP World Tour Qualifying School campaign with an impressive four-under-par 68, placing him tied for 8th after the first round at Donnington Grove Golf Club in Newbury, England.
This event marks the seventh of nine First Stage Qualifiers. Following the completion of the first round, the tournament organizers announced that the top 21 players, including ties, would advance to the Second Stage of Q-School in Spain.
Currently leading the field are two players from Venezuela and Germany, both at six under par.
Rayhan, 24 years old who turned professional on June 1st, 2024, opened up with eight pars having started on tee one – followed by a birdie on the ninth to be out in one under 35.
On the back nine further birdies followed on holes 12, 13, 17 and 18 – with a solitary bogey on the fifteenth hole.
“I played pretty solid – I had one three-putt on the par 3 - 15th,” he told Khaleej Times. “I hit a lot of fairways and greens. I kept playing in front of me, which is always encouraging.
Reflecting on his performance, Rayhan said: "Donnington Grove is a true test of golf, especially with the wind picking up early on. Overall, it was a solid day for me, but it's just the first round, and there's still a lot of golf to be played."
The 72-hole event has a field of 102 players.
Rayhan’s second-round tee time is at 7.52 am off the 10th tee. He is playing alongside amateur Kris Kim (Eng) in the first two rounds.
Sixteen-year-old Kim, who has represented England in the 2023 European Boys Championship and the 2023 Boys and Girls Home Internationals, as well as Europe in the 2023 Junior Ryder Cup, opened with a first-round score of 76.
Kim gained widespread recognition as the youngest player to make a cut on the PGA Tour since 2015 when he posted rounds of 68, 67, 70, and 73 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas, a tournament won by Canada's Taylor Pendrith.
