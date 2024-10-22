Dubai's Rayhan Thomas focuses on his game ahead of International Series in Thailand on the Asian Tour

Dubai's Rayhan Thomas popped into Dubai this week - on his way East to play on the Asian Tour in Thailand. - Photo NT

Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas is approaching this week's $2 million International Series – Thailand with a clear and focused mindset.

Before departing for the Thai Country Club, where the tournament will take place from October 24 to 27, 2024, the recently turned pro made a brief stop in Dubai and spoke with Khaleej Times.

“I have no real expectations this week; I just want to play my best and see where it takes me,” Rayhan said recognizing the challenges of adapting to different course layouts. “I need to be sharper with my wedges, as the courses here are shorter than what I was used to in the U.S.”

At 24, this will be Rayhan’s third International Series tournament on the Asian Tour, following a standout performance that saw him tie for eighth in Morocco, along with a participation in England.

“I’ve played in Thailand before, both on the Mena Tour and in the Thailand Amateur Championship, which I entered through an Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) invitation,” Rayhan noted.

Since he is not participating in the Wednesday Pro-Am, Rayhan plans to complete his practice rounds early in the week and said: “It will depend on the weather a bit – I saw last week’s Asian Tour event at Black Mountain experienced heavy rains all week.”

Reflecting on his week in Dubai and what lies ahead, Thomas said, “I took some time to relax and practised at The Els Club and Emirates Golf Club. On Friday, I played nine holes on the Faldo course.

“It’s a bit cooler than it was a few weeks ago, which is much better, but it’s still warm for me. After this week in Thailand, I’ll fly to Spain for the DP World Tour Qualifying School Stage Two, with a brief layover in Dubai.”

“My mum is joining me on this trip to Thailand. She’s here as my support, handling visas, logistics, and managing waterproofs and umbrellas.”

“I’ll be back in Dubai in December, hopefully after performing well this week and in the Qualifying School,” said Rayhan. “At that point, I’ll review my options—hopefully, there will be many—and decide on my schedule for 2025.”

Rayhan is in the field of 150 players this week.

Also competing is the current runaway leader of the Asian Tour’s International Series Order of Merit John Catlin (US).

The winner of the 2024 Rankings will be rewarded with an invite to the 2025 LIV Golf League.

Last week’s winner of the International Series at Black Mountain, Michael Maguire (US) will compete as well as several LIV Golf Tour players: Danny Lee (NZ), Peter Uihlein (US), Branden Grace (RSA) and Sam Horsfield (Eng).

An interesting invite has been made to Mac Boucher (Canada) – a global YouTuber and golf influencer. Left-handed Boucher has UAE connections – managed by Dubai-based Richard Rayment, at Spotlight – The Agency.

