Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas aims for strong finish at Q-School to keep PGA Tour Card hopes alive

Dubai's Rayhan Thomas (Ind), tied 31st with 18 to play, approaching the final round at PGA Tour Q'School with positivity. - Supplied photo

Dubai-born golfer Rayhan Thomas is tied for 31st place at three-over-par after three rounds at the 2024 Final Stage PGA Tour Qualifying School presented by Korn Ferry in Ponte Vedra, Florida, USA.

A 25-year-old former Dubai Creek member who now represents the club as a professional, Rayhan carded a one-over-par 71 on Saturday, adding to his earlier rounds of 70 and 72.

A pivotal day lies ahead for Rayhan as he looks to climb the leaderboard and secure a coveted PGA Tour card or strong status for the upcoming season.

Leading the field after 54 holes are Americans Matthew Riedel and Alistair Docherty, both sitting at six under par.

As he prepares for the decisive final round, he remains optimistic about his chances.

"It is another big day for me – and I am still excited with what I can achieve this week," he said.

Reflecting on his third-round performance at Sawgrass Country Club, Rayhan showcased resilience and focus despite the challenging conditions in Florida.

He got off to a strong start with a birdie on the opening hole but followed it up with two bogeys, making the turn at one-over-par 36. An impressive eagle on the 11th hole brought him back under par for the day, but late bogeys on the 17th and 18th holes resulted in a final score 71.

“Once again the conditions were tough and I was proud of how I hung in there – which is all you can do,” Rayhan told Khaleej Timers. “I was disappointed with my finish - dropping two shots on my final two holes. But that is already behind me.

“Strong winds up to 24 mph are forecast for the final day. I will give it my best and play one shot at a time and not think of any consequences of a score – good, average or poor. “

A big day awaits as he gears up for the final round - a round that could be life-changing in the best possible way.