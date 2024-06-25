Dubai’s Rayan Ahmed laser focused on goals ahead of US Junior Amateur Championship

UAE's Rayan Ahmed will be travelling to the US this summer for tournament golf. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 11:48 PM Last updated: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 11:52 PM

Rayan Ahmed (UAE) has received an exemption to the 2024 US Junior Amateur Golf Championship to be held at Oakland Hills Country Club, 22nd – 27th July 2024.

The 17 year-old, a frequent competitor in EGF Order of Merit events, was exempt by being in the top 100 age-eligible points leaders in World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR) as of May 8th. He is one of 78 exempt players.

Rayan has had a fine 2023 – 24 golf season: highlighted by achieving two gold medals at the GCC Youth Games at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in April – representing the UAE.

“It’s amazing to be playing and competing with absolutely the top juniors in the world and to top it off to see the likes of Charlie Woods and hopefully see his dad is extremely exciting,” he said.

“I am laser-focused on the goal which is to make the cut and do the utmost best in the match play.

“After the US Juniors, I have also been invited to play in the Junior PGA Championship at Congressional CC, and I am looking forward to another strong display,” Rayan added.

The Junior PGA Championship takes place from July 30th – August 2nd, 2024.

Organised by the USGA, the field size for the US Junior Amateur Golf Championship is 264 players from an original entry of 3,522 players and is open to all male golfers under the age of 19 years-old.

Qualifying for all non-exempt players took place over 18 holes and was conducted at 42 sites from May 20th to June 24th, 2024.

Making it through the Qualifying at Eagle Trace Golf Club was 15-year-old Charlie Woods – with a one under par 71, leading the four qualifiers from that event.

The format is a 36-hole stroke play qualifier on Monday and Tuesday over both the South and North courses at Oakland Hills.

The top 64 players will then progress to the match-play stages.