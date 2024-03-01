Dubai's Meronk delivers career-best 62 to tie for the lead at LIV Golf Jeddah

Dubai based Adrian Meronk, leading after round one at LIV Golf Jeddah. - Supplied photo

Published: Fri 1 Mar 2024, 6:41 PM

Dubai-based Adrian Meronk was off to a flyer at the $25 million LIV Golf – Jeddah where he shot a career-best eight-under-par 62 to be tied at the top of the leaderboard after the first round on Friday.

It also helped his Cleeks GC Team finish the day in sixth place. A total of 13 teams are playing the event.

Teeing off on hole 15 in the shotgun start format the 30-year-old Polish talent opened up with a par and a bogey. He then proceeded to birdie six of his next eleven holes. At the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

A spectacular eagle two on the 372-yards par-four tenth was followed by a birdie two on hole 11 as he finished the round with three solid pars.

Meronk commented after his round: “This my best score as a professional from my recollection. I am happy with my overall game.

“I hit a lot of good putts and holed a lot. I have been working on my pace on the greens. I was also working on my all-around game last week in Dubai.

“I have played here in Jeddah before and I like the layout and set-up as it suits my eye,” he added. “We always expect a stiff breeze here – I was so better prepared than at the last two events on LIV Golf. I missed a couple of putts out there. I plan to just carry on the same strategy in round two.”

Jon Rahm was the joint leader. - AFP

Also shooting 62 was Spain’s Jon Rahm (team Legion XIII) who started on hole three and had a bogey-free round with a strong finish of three birdies on his last three holes.

On a day of strong scoring, 39 players beat the par of 70.

In the Team event, leaders of the season standings, Legion XIII, continued their good form and lead after round one on 17 under-par, with Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton (65) and Caleb Surratt (66) being the counting scores, in the best three from the team of four.

Anirban Lahiri, another Dubai-based player, shot an opening round of 68 to be tied in 24th place from the field of 54 players with his Crushers GC Team in third place.

Saturday’s shotgun sees Meronk paired with Rahm and Charl Schwartzel off Tee one with an 11.15 am start.

Leading Individual Scores after Round 1

(7,048 Yards, Par 70).

Meronk (Cleeks GC) 62.

Rahm (Legion XIII) 62.

Schwartzel (Stinger GC) 63.

DeChambeau (Crushers GC) 63.

Niemann (Torque GC) 63.

Teams

Legion XIII -17.

Stinger GC -16.

Crushers GC -12.