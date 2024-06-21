Dubai's Josh Hill misses out at The Amateur Championship in Ireland

Stars from both the men’s and women’s game are poised to make an impact at Le Golf National’s Albatros course
Despite playing well Dubai's Josh Hill exited The Amateur Championship at Ballylifin, Co. Donegal, Ireland when he lost to James Ashfield in the Round of 32.
Hill started brightly with a birdie – eagle run on holes 3 and 4, but could not match the Walker Cup player’s game and lost 6 and 4. Ashfield had five birdies in his round.
"James played very well and I made two poor mistakes," Hill sai. Overall, it was an OK week for me – but I was hoping to go further.
"I am now going back to America to play some tournaments. I feel good about my game and I will just keep working at it and I am confident the good results will come."
Hill is currently on a golf scholarship in the US at the University of Tennessee.
Ashfield could not keep up his morning form and lost in his afternoon match to Dominic Clemons (Eng) by 4&3 in Friday's quarter-finals.
Clemons has had some impressive results on the US College scene this season and earlier this month won the Scottish Open Amateur Championship by a remarkable 17 shots.
Hill, 20 years-old, who represents Trump International Golf Club, Dubai when in the UAE, qualified through the 36-hole stroke play as seed number 24.
The Amateur Championship is one of the biggest and most prestigious amateur golf championships around the world and is administered by The R&A.
The champion come Saturday night will have played nine rounds of golf over six days, and will secure exemptions into The Open and the US Open and by tradition, an invitation to play in The Masters.
The Championship continues with the semi-finals being played on Friday and the 36-hole final on Saturday.
For further information Visit www.randa.org
