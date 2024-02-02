Dubai Sports Council joins forces with Desert Vipers in key sustainability project

Saeed Hareb addressing the press conference. - Supplied photo

Published: Fri 2 Feb 2024, 9:08 PM

Dubai Sports Council (DSC) will join forces with the Desert Vipers cricket team in a bid to enhance sustainability in sports while aligning with the UAE government’s strategic plan for the sports sector 2024-2033.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said: “An agreement has been reached to unify efforts, focusing on integrating sustainability applications in sports stadiums and tournaments. “This collaboration will encompass awareness campaigns and practical applications to make events and sports more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

“Looking ahead, our commitment extends to expanding this initiative to include various sports, tournaments, and facilities. Our goal is to spread the practice of sports and elevate its societal status, promoting health and happiness for everyone.”

The Desert Vipers franchise is owned by Avram Glazer, who was also present at the Dubai Sports Council premises on Friday. The Vipers are currently competing in the DP World ILT20.

In a ground-breaking partnership, Dubai Sports Council has become the Lead Partner in the Desert Vipers’ Sustainability Programme and will also endorse the Vipers’ Sustainability Match against the Gulf Giants, at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, February.

The DSC will also be the key contributor to a Sustainability in Sport Summit in Dubai later this year.

Commenting on the partnership between the Desert Vipers and the Dubai Sports Council, Glazer said: “This is a proud day, a landmark day for the Desert Vipers, to join with the Dubai Sports Council in addressing the fundamentally important opportunity to promote sustainability in sport.

“We are thankful for the far-sighted approach of the Dubai Sports Council in joining with us to lead the way in this matter. Together we will set the path for others to follow.”

CEO of the Desert Vipers, Philip Oliver, said: “Our partnership is a perfect coming together of two organisations with shared objectives – namely, the fast-forwarding of sustainability in sport in Dubai and, more broadly, the UAE, and contributing to the future of sports movements worldwide.

“Both the Desert Vipers and the Dubai Sports Council are aware that we are in a position to influence behaviour that will help safeguard the environment and allow sport to be played, watched and enjoyed for now and for the future.

“By acting together, we will create meaningful change for sustainability in sport in Dubai and the UAE,” he added.

The Desert Vipers have also become the first Dubai-based sports organisation to sign up to the United Nations Sports for Climate Action framework.