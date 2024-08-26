Dubai resident Tommy Fleetwood among elite field in cash-rich FedEx Cup Tour Championship

Keegan Bradley (US) moves up the FedEx Cup Rankings on the PGA Tour with a win at the BMW Championship. - Supplied photo

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 11:34 AM

Tommy Fleetwood, a Dubai resident, has officially secured his place among the top 30 players advancing to the prestigious 2024 PGA Tour FedEx Cup Championship at East Lake Golf Club.

Following a strong performance at the BMW Championship, Fleetwood joins an elite group of golfers who will compete for the coveted FedEx Cup title. His qualification underscores his consistent form throughout the season, making him one of the standout players on the PGA Tour this year.

The Tour Championship will determine the ultimate FedEx Cup champion, with Fleetwood now in contention for the top prize.

The tournament offers a $100 million purse. The winner will earn $25 million and be declared the FedExCup champion.

Keegan Bradley's victory at the BMW Championship catapulted him from 50th to 4th place in the FedEx Cup rankings. The top five are Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley, and Ludvig Åberg, with Rory McIlroy in 6th place.

Notably, Justin Thomas barely secured his spot in the top 30, finishing 30th after a final-round surge. Other players who successfully moved into the top 30 include Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood, and Chris Kirk.

Unfortunately, players like Brian Harman, Jason Day, Davis Thompson, and Max Homa fell short and won't compete at East Lake this week​ (TOUR Championship – PGA TOUR, AS USA). The last man in the 30-player field is Justin Thomas (US).

The players who have not made it include Brian Harman (US), who was the unlucky 31st player – having started the week at 29th and 32nd ranked Si Woo Kim (South Korea) and Jason Day (Aus) in 33rd. Dubai resident Thomas Detry (Bel) finished tied 31st at the BMW to be 40th in the FedEx Cup Rankings.

Consolation for those in the top 50 – but not making the top 30 is that they gain entry to the eight lucrative Signature Events in 2025 as well as the season-opening Sentry Championship.

Those in the top 30 will earn a two-year PGA Tour exemption, as well as invites for the 2025 Masters and, traditionally the US Open and The Open.

What is the format for the Tour Championship and how does it work?

The Tour Championship, the final event of the PGA Tour season, uses a unique format which was first introduced in 2019. The format is designed to give an advantage to players who performed well in the FedEx Cup standings throughout the season, leading up to the Tour Championship.

Players begin the tournament with staggered starting scores based on their position in the FedEx Cup standings after the BMW Championship.

The player ranked 1st in the FedEx Cup starts at 10 under par.

The player ranked 2nd starts at 8 under par.

The player ranked 3rd starting at 7 under par.

The player ranked 4th starts at 6 under par.

The player ranked 5th starts at 5 under par.

Players ranked 6th to 10th start at 4 under par.

Players ranked 11th to 15th start at 3 under par.

Players ranked 16th to 20th start at 2 under par.

Players ranked 21st to 25th start at 1 under par.

Players ranked 26th to 30th start at even par.

The players then compete in a standard 72-hole stroke-play tournament. However, their final score for the tournament includes their starting strokes. The player with the lowest total score at the end of the Tour Championship, including the starting strokes, is crowned the FedEx Cup Champion and wins the substantial bonus that comes with the title.

This format ensures that the FedEx Cup standings directly influence the outcome of the Tour Championship, rewarding players for their performance throughout the season.

The allocation of Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points is a complex system designed to fairly assess the relative performance of golfers across different tours and tournaments worldwide.

Here's how it works:

OWGR Points Allocation

Tournament Strength: The number of OWGR points available for a tournament is determined primarily by the strength of the field, which is calculated based on the world rankings of the players participating. The more top-ranked players in the field, the higher the tournament's strength, and the more points available.