Dubai resident Paul Waring sets new course record to lead $9m Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Dubai resident and Jumeirah Golf Estates member, Paul Waring leads after round two of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links Abu Dhabi. - Supplied photo

Dubai resident Paul Waring (Eng) set a new course record with a round of 61, giving him a 36-hole total of 125, 19 under par, to take a four-shot lead at the $9 million Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links Abu Dhabi.

The tournament is the penultimate event of the 2024 DP World Tour's Race to Dubai.

The 39-year-old Waring carded nine birdies and a brilliant eagle on hole 6, leading by four shots heading into the third round.

“Well, that was the best shot I’ve ever hit in my life, to be honest. I had left myself about 262, 265 yards, something like that, to the last,” he told the media after the round, referring to the birdie four on his final hole, the 646-yard par-five 18th hole.

“Again, the tee shot on 18 was a little bit peculiar for me because I had been hitting it great all day. So even over that 3-wood I felt like could I hit a solid shot into the heart of the green and just hit a little draw. One of the best shots I've hi.”’

Asked about how he managed his round after being five under par through six holes, he commented, “I’m just trying to keep going and keep making birdies.

"My caddie made a remark a few days ago—we played a bit of golf at Trump International Golf Club in Dubai and at the Fire Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates, where I’m a member. I actually had 50 percent birdies that day.

"We had a bit of a laugh yesterday because I made nine birdies, so that was 50 percent again," added Waring.

“My caddie said today, right, every round, you've got to target 50 percent birdies. So that was our goal if you know what I mean. I was just trying to keep going and tried to keep making as many birdies as I could. I wasn't even conscious of the score today."

Waring is currently 48th in the Race to Dubai and projected to get to seventh if he stays where he is.

Earlier this week he told Khaleej Times: “My objectives are two-fold: to make the top 25 in the Race to Dubai to get into The Open next year at Royal Portrush Golf Club and perhaps a shot at getting my PGA Tour Card and be in the top 10 of the Race to Dubai of those not already holding a card after next week.”

Chasing Waring four shots back are the foursome of Johannes Veerman (US), Dubai residents Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) and Thorbjorn Oleson (Den) as well as Niklas Norgaard (Den) all on 130, 14 under par.

Other notable players in the field include the current dominant leader of the Race to Dubai and OWGR ranked number three Rory McIlroy (NI) tied 14th with a pair of 67’s

and Tyrrell Hatton (Eng) tied sixth with rounds of 64 and 68, projected to jump three spots to 19th on the Race to Dubai.

The third-round tee times start at 7.24 am tomorrow (Saturday) with the leaders out last at 11.55 am (UAE time) with the group of Waring, Veerman and Norgaard.