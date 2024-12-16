Dubai Racing Club welcomes strong international horses for Carnival

The international programme was widened in 2023 to include every fixture at Meydan Racecourse. — Supplied photo

Dubai Racing Club has welcomed a strong influx of international horses for the Dubai Racing Carnival, which continues this week with Festive Friday on December 20.

More than 300 applications for overseas horses were received by the club for the Carnival, which began on November 8 and continues until March, preceding the Dubai World Cup fixture on April 5.

The international programme, which was widened in 2023 to include every fixture at Meydan Racecourse, has already welcomed one overseas winner this season when Heart Of Honor struck for British trainer Jamie Osborne on December 6.

Osborne is one of several trainers basing horses in Dubai for the whole winter, along with Lucie Botti and multiple Norwegian Champion Trainer Niels Petersen.

One name which stands out among the applications is that of Hong Kong superstar Romantic Warrior, who arrives in Dubai on Tuesday to begin preparations for the G1 Jebel Hatta on January 24.

He is one of several G1 winners nominated, others including G1 Dubai Turf winner Facteur Cheval and Dubai regular King Gold.

Commenting on the strength of the nominations, Erwan Charpy, DRC’s Manager of Racing Operations and International Relations, said: “We are delighted to receive so many stable applications for the Carnival, which came from all over the world.

"The quality of the nominations was also extremely high and we are very happy that so many trainers wish to base horses in Dubai for the season, further strengthening our belief that this is the ideal hub from which to race across the Middle East.” The Carnival continues on Friday, when the G2 Maktoum Mile and G2 Al Rashidiya are among the highlights. ALSO READ: World's top 10 stars set for 25th anniversary of WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Noble Legacy Masters hope to balance competitiveness with community spirit in UGC Season 2