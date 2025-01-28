Dubai: Paralympic stars to vie for glory at Fazza Para Athletics Grand Prix

Switzerland's wheelchair racing legend Marcel Hug. — AFP file

Top para-athletes including Paralympic and world champions will gather in Dubai to showcase an extraordinary show of grit and excellence when the 16th Fazza Para Athletics Grand Prix – Dubai 2025 runs from 10-13 February.

The season opener of the 2025 edition of the Fazza International Championships for People of Determination will witness participation from around 400 para-athletes from 52 countries, it was announced at a press conference to launch the event here on Tuesday.

The championships will also be the season opener for the Grand Prix calendar of the World Para Athletics, the world body for the sport.

Some of the top international names include Switzerland’s wheelchair racing legend Marcel Hug, Belgium’s two-time gold medallist in Paris 2024 Maxime Carabin, China’s nine-time Paralympic champion Wen Xiaoyan, who has four gold medals from Paris 2024 and Wu Qing, also a multiple-time Paralympic gold medallist from China.

The hosts UAE will be represented by 60 para -athletes including Paralympic stars and several newcomers aiming to get their international classification at the four-day event.

Majid Al-Usaimi, Director of the Organising Committee of the Fazza International Championships for People of Determination, thanked Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his great interest and support for People of Determination. He also acknowledged the Dubai Sports Council and 25 partners and sponsors’ continuous support to achieve the club’s desired goal. “Reaching the number one position requires an integrated vision from the wise leadership to achieve national aspirations and sustainable future trends for creating champions and raising the flag of the country in international events,” Al-Usaimi said. “The Fazza Championships have remained the focus of development in the Para sports in all levels and have had positive impact for Dubai to continue its great journey in organising various international championships." The Director of Championships also confirmed that they organisers have completed all their preparations for the event and they are confident of delivering a fantastic championship.

Among others present on the occasion were Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, and Emirati para-athlete Rawda Abdullah who will be competing in her second Fazza Para Athletics Grand Prix in two weeks’ time.