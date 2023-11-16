UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: India's Sachin Tendulkar swaps cricket pitch for golf

The batting legend also presented a signed India jersey and cricket stump to world No.2 Rory McIlroy

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

How to boost your memory power: Psychological tricks and tips
Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

Published: Thu 16 Nov 2023, 9:48 PM

Last updated: Thu 16 Nov 2023, 10:24 PM

The 15th edition of the DP World Tour Championship golf got underway on Thursday and there was a very famous visitor at the Jumeirah Golf Estates.

As the world's top golfers prepared to jostle for the early lead at the picturesque Earth Course, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar came calling.

The batting icon not just put his putting skills to the test at the practice green with 2022 Ras Al Khaimah Classic winner New Zealand Ryan Fox but also met up with world No.2 Rory McIlroy.

Tendulkar, who is the DP World Ambassador, also presented a signed India jersey and cricket stump to McIlroy.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Northern Irishman offered some golfing tips and a signed DP World Tour Championship pin flag in return.

Tendulkar was with English football legend David Beckham at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and witnessed Virat Kohli break the record for the most ODI hundreds.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from Sports