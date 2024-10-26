'Through this challenge, I hope to demonstrate that with the right mindset and support, anyone can overcome their obstacles,' said Ayush Krishnan
Ayush Krishnan
Dubai resident Ayush Krishnan, a 21-year-old ultramarathoner and photographer, has decided to participate in the annual Dubai Fitness Challenge, which kicks off today. He plans to run 30km each day for a total of 900km over the next 30 days. This endeavour aims not only to test his physical limits but also to spread awareness about mental health.
Krishnan has set a fundraising goal of Dh90,000 for this challenge, which aligns perfectly with his mission, as October is also recognised globally as Mental Health Awareness Month.
He shared with Khaleej Times, “I chose this 900-km run because it’s extreme and will grab people’s attention. It’s a multi-day journey, reflecting the mental ups and downs that many face. Through this challenge, I hope to demonstrate that with the right mindset and support, anyone can overcome their obstacles.”
His background in endurance sports has seen him reach impressive heights, both literally and figuratively. From running the world’s highest marathon in Ladakh, to completing the Everest Base Camp trek, he’s no stranger to pushing his limits. However, he admitted that the Dubai Fitness Challenge presents a new level of difficulty.
“This run is about showing up every day. It’s a 30-day test of discipline and endurance. Running has taught me that consistency is key—even on tough days when I don’t feel like it, I still get up and run. This is the discipline I hope will resonate with others,” Krishnan underscored.
His motivation stems not only from his passion for running but also from his personal journey. From a young age, he faced scepticism about his chosen path in photography, videography, and drone operation. Yet, he continued to push forward and pursued a degree in audio engineering and creative media.
“It hasn’t been easy. I’ve dealt with self-doubt and external challenges, but staying active, especially through running, has kept me grounded and mentally resilient.This is what I want to share—running is more than just a physical activity. It’s a tool to help overcome both mental and physical barriers,” he noted.
Recognising the significant physical demands of running 900 kilometres, Krishnan is preparing for potential fatigue and mental exhaustion. He draws inspiration from mentors like David Goggins, Rich Roll, and the Huberman Lab podcast, all of whom advocate for mental toughness.
“They emphasise that mental resilience can fade if not regularly challenged—you’re either improving or declining. This motivates me to stay sharp mentally, break down the challenge into daily goals, and keep my larger purpose in focus,” he noted. He will also be supported by his running community, the Dubai Creek Striders, who will join him for segments of the run to help him stay motivated.
Additionally, Krishnan has partnered with Active Minds, a mental health advocacy organisation focused on reducing stigma around mental health issues. “Through this partnership, we’re sending a message that mental health matters. Active Minds promotes open conversations about mental health, and by raising funds for their initiatives, I’m contributing to their mission,” noted Krishnan, adding: “People can help by donating, sharing my story, and even joining me for parts of the run. They can follow my journey on Instagram @ayushkrishnann, where I’ll be sharing updates.”
“Mental health support is crucial, especially for young adults. Every bit of awareness helps ensure more people get the support they need,” he highlighted.
Krishnan hopes to remind people that resilience can be nurtured and that, much like running, mental health is a journey. As he strides towards his goal, he embodies the message that no matter how challenging the path may be, taking one step at a time can make all the difference.
