Dubai Duty Free trio to cycle for charity in Namibia

As part of its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility and its support of the Dubai-based charity organisation Gulf for Good (G4G), Dubai Duty Free will rally behind three of its employees for a Charity Challenge cycling event across the beautiful landscape of Namibia from November 4 – 10..
The three staff from Dubai Duty Free, Akram Ahmedov, Glenda Sagun and Nelvin Tesoro will don their cycling helmets and hit the road on two wheels. They will be joined by other cycling enthusiasts for a six-day cycling challenge organised by Gulf for Good (G4G) for the benefit of the Physically Active Youth (PAY), a dynamic after-school centre in Katutura, Namibia.
The centre provides a safe and nurturing learning environment for Namibian children and youth coming from disadvantaged communities.
All funds raised on this Charity Challenge will go towards strengthening the cycling, digital literacy, and robotics project at PAY, while also extending it to reach the Orange Babies Centre in Agste Laan where PAY has had a 'Football 4 Life' skills project in place since 2021.
The thrilling challenge will encompass some of Namibia's most cherished destinations and journey through iconic locations including The Skeleton Coast National Park, Save the Rhino Camp, The Huab River Area, The Majestic Erongo Mountains, and Ongeama Nature Reserve.
Commenting on the challenge, Dubai Duty Free’s Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin said: “We are proud that three of our staff members will represent Dubai Duty Free in this charity cycling challenge and get involved in supporting this community. Best of luck to all cyclists for what is a challenging but exciting opportunity.”
The three bicycle enthusiasts were provided with complete orientation and training assistance in preparation for the challenge that will require them to pedal five to seven hours a day in varying terrains.
Dubai Duty Free has been a constant supporter of corporate social responsibility projects.
Through the Dubai Duty Free Foundation, the operation has supported many Gulf for Good charity challenges including The Great Asian Cycling in Vietnam and Cambodia (2013), The High Atlas Challenge in Morocco (2014), The Annapurna Base Camp Trek in Nepal (2017) and Trek to the Roof of Africa - Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania (2019).
