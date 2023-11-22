Dubai Duty Free Golf World Cup celebrates milestone 30th Anniversary on Thursday

Dermot Davitt, winner of the 2022 Dubai Duty Free Golf Cup with Dubai Duty Free's Colm McLoughlin,, Sinead El Sibai and staff. - Supplied photo

Published: Wed 22 Nov 2023, 9:36 PM

Close to 100 executives from the international duty free industry will descend on Dubai to compete in the 30th edition of the Dubai Duty Free Golf World Cup, which tees off tomorrow.

The two-day tournament will take place at two golf courses- the Trump International Golf Club tomorrow and the Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club on Friday.

The invitation-only tournament, which has attracted over 50 overseas players in addition to a larger number of golfers from the UAE and Gulf region, has grown into one of the most popular events on the duty free calendar.

The tournament follows hot on the heels of this week's Middle East and Africa Duty Free Association (MEADFA) conference, which this year is taking place in Accra, Ghana.

For thirty years, the golfing tournament which started as a concept to bring together representatives of the duty free industry to Dubai for a few days of friendly competition, has grown to become one of the most successful and popular golfing events on the industry calendar.

Commenting on the forthcoming tournament, Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO of Dubai Duty Free, said: “We are proud to have been running this tournament for three decades, and we are looking forward to welcoming our players and guests this year to enjoy the atmosphere of friendly competition.

“This milestone year, which also coincides with another milestone year for the operation as we celebrate our 40th anniversary, is a fitting celebration and a great meeting place for those involved in the duty fee industry for social interaction. We are also happy to welcome back Des Smyth as our golf pro for the tournament.”

Following the first day of competition on Thursday, guests will be invited to relax and enjoy Dubai Duty Free’s customary hospitality at the ever-popular The Irish Village, with special evening entertainment by Irish bane – The Villagers for an unforgettable experience to all.

Dubai Duty Free’s sporting involvements continue with the Dubai Duty Free SB20 Middle East Championships and the Emirates Dubai Rugby 7’s on 1st – 3rd December, respectively.

As Dubai Duty Free approaches its milestone 40th anniversary on December 20, which is sure to signal another sales milestone for the airport retailer, the operation is poised for another exciting chapter in its history.

Past champions of the Dubai Duty Free Golf World Cup

Steve Flanagan (1993, 1996); Raimund Legnar (1994); Brendan O’Shea (1995); Noel Fox (1997- 2000); Jan Baljet (2001); Ulrik Moller (2002); Adel Zarooni (2003-2004); Art Miller (2005); John Kammerman (2006); Nayma Maya (2007); Mark Van Huesden (2008); James Kfouri (2009); Gurbax Singh (2010); Clark Francis (2011); Rabih Sfeila (2012); Dermot Davitt (2013, 2022); Denise Kennedy (2014), Bayer Khan (2015), Scott Campbell (2016), Clark Francis (2017), Cees van Dooren (2018), Richard Lombard-Chibnall (2019) and Marius Fouche (2021).