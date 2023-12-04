Dubai Creek to host EGF's Future Falcons Par 3 event this weekend

The next Future Falcons Par 3 event will be held at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club on Saturday 9th December, 2023. - Supplied photo

Published: Mon 4 Dec 2023, 10:58 AM

The Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, which sits in the heart of the city, will host the next edition of the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) this weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 9, 2023 according to the Future Falcons Par 3 calendar for the next few months.

The Future Falcons initiative, is the entry level for golf for youngsters that has now been opened to both UAE Nationals and ex-pats.

The age range is from 6 – 16 years-old, for both boys and girls, who do not hold an Official Handicap.

Cameron Van Rooyen, the UAE National Coach based in Abu Dhabi, said: “This Future Falcons Par 3 initiative has been in operation for a number of years. Now we have rolled it out throughout the UAE as one of our key EGF grass roots golf programmes as part of our entry level and pathway to the game of golf.

“We have recently opened it up for ex-pats as well as UAE Nationals. We have had our first event last month at the Emirates Golf Club, Par 3, and we are confident, that the support of these events will grow, once the awareness of the Par 3 events is out there”

A maximum guide number of players for each event is 60 juniors.

The entries will be divided into different categories, depending on their age and ability. The Beginners will play 3 holes, the Intermediates 6 holes and all the others with more experience play 9 holes.

There is no entry fee to enter, it is subsidised by the EGF. For further information contact: info@egfgolf.com

Calendar

Future Falcons Par 3 UAE

Saturday 9th December, 2023 – Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club.

Saturday 6th January, 2024 – Arabian Ranches Golf Club.

Saturday 24th February, 2024 – Al Ain Equestrian Shooting & Golf Club.

Saturday 2nd March, 2024 – Yas Links Abu Dhabi.

Saturday 20th April, 2024 – Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club.