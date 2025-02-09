Dubai Capitals win last-over thriller to lift ILT20 title

The Capitals chased down 190 in the final over, thanks to Sikandar Raza’s stunning 12-ball unbeaten 34
Dubai Capitals won a last-over thriller by four wickets against Desert Vipers to clinch the IlT20 title at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
In a dramatic finale, the Capitals chased down 190 in the final over, thanks to Sikandar Raza’s stunning 12-ball unbeaten 34.
Rovman Powell scored a brilliant 38-ball 63 to keep the Capitals hopes alive after they lost early wickets in the chase.
Earlier, Desert Vipers rode on Max Holden’s 51-ball 76 and Sam Curran’s 33-ball 62 not out to post 189 for five in 20 overs.
