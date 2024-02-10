Dubai Capitals inch closer to ILT20 qualifier berth with a 19-run win over MI Emirates

Haider Ali of Dubai Capitals celebrates the wicket of Dan Mousley of MI Emirates. - Photo by ILT20

Published: Sat 10 Feb 2024, 11:53 PM

The Dubai Capitals pulled off an impressive 19-run victory against the MI Emirates at the Zayed Cricket Stadium to register their fifth victory of the competition at the ongoing DP World ILT20 season 2.

The result destroyed the Desert Vipers' hopes of a place in the playoffs while the Dubai Capitals put themselves in a strong position to join the MI Emirates, Gulf Giants and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the business end of the tournament.

However, their fate relies on Sunday’s match No. 30 which will see the Sharjah Warriors take on the eliminated Vipers.

The Dubai Capitals were mediocre with the bat besides the top-order performances from Max Holden, who scored 51 runs in just 33 deliveries, and Tom Banton, who contributed 37 runs.

Sikandar Raza of Dubai Capitals appeals during match 27 of the DP World International League T20 between the Desert Vipers and the Dubai Capitals. - Photo by ILT

The standout performers for the Capitals were their spinners who wove an intricate web around the MI Emirates batsmen.

Haider Ali, who made his T20I debut for Pakistan in 202, delivered an outstanding spell of three for 16 and was well supported by Zahir Khan who also picked up two wickets.

Sikandar Raza was very economical conceding only 23 runs and picking up a wicket

On the other hand, the MI Emirates bowling unit excelled. They were led by stellar spells from Dan Mousley (2/22) and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth (2/23). Andre Fletcher played a brave innings of 45 runs, but it was to no avail due to the lack of support.

Kieron Pollard of MI Emiratesfell chealy. - Photo by ILT20

Following the match a delighted Sam Billings, captain of the Dubai Capitals, spoke on the team’s approach to the powerplay and the pitch conditions.

“If you look at this tournament, it is about trends,” said the English cricketer. “The key area where we have struggled is the powerplay. We are glad that Holden did well today and Tom Banton also played his part. In different parts of the world, you can score 12-13 per over.

“But here holding one end up is vital,” he added. “Everyone wants the ball and that is always a positive. Zahir Khan came off the plane this morning and did very well for us as well.”

ALSO READ

Keiron Pollard, a disappointed MI Emirates skipper, said: “In terms of points and placement in the table, the result is not significant. However, winning is a habit and so is losing.

“Not being able to chase it down has nothing to do with the conditions. It was the sort of total where we needed to bat deep,” he added. “One or two big overs would have broken the back of the match. Going forward we need to try and plan well. It is a matter of planning and execution.”

Brief Scores:

Dubai Capitals beat MI Emirates by 19 runs.

Dubai Capitals: 147/9 in 20 overs (Max Holden 51, Tom Banton 37, Dan Mousley 2 for 22, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth 2 for 23).

MI Emirates: 128-8 in 20 overs (Andre Fletcher 45, Haider Ali 3 for 16, Zahir Khan 2 for 23)