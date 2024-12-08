Dubai-bound Veerman ends two-year drought with dramatic win at Nedbank Golf Challenge

Johannes Veerman celebrates his second DP World Tour title, sealing a thrilling one-shot victory with a stunning final-round 69 at the 2025 Nedbank Golf Challenge. - Photo by DP World tour

Johannes Veerman, who once aspired to become a doctor but found his true calling on the golf course, delivered a stellar performance to claim the $6 million 2025 Nedbank Golf Challenge at the iconic Gary Player Country Club, Sun City.

Overcoming a challenging two-year barren spell, the 32-year-old Californian secured a dramatic one-shot victory over home favourite Aldrich Potgieter that he described as "indescribable."

A former Asian Development Tour Order of Merit winner, Sunday’s victory marked Veerman’s second DP World Tour title, following his triumph at the 2021 Real Czech Masters. It earned him a cheque for $1,025,000 and catapulted him to the top of the 2024-25 Race to Dubai Rankings.

“I didn't have the best seasons the last two years. I put a lot of work in, me and my team - countless hours,” said Veerman after receiving the trophy.

“To win this season, to start off this season with a win is indescribable. I knew I had a chance but actually thought I might have lost it on the 16th when I three-putted and missed that putt. That one really hurt but it doesn't even matter.”

American Johannes Veerman, set to relocate to Dubai with his family in the new year, clinches victory at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City on the DP World Tour. - Supplied photo

In the final round, Veerman shot an impressive 69, sealing his victory in a nail-biting showdown and etching his name in one of the tour’s most prestigious events.

He started the day five strokes off the lead but carded six birdies and three bogeys in testing conditions to set a five-under-par clubhouse target for the final groups to aim at.

And it went right to the wire, with a bogey on the last denying South African Aldrich Potgieter the chance to face Veerman in a playoff.

Potgieter had looked on course to claim a memorable home win when the third-round leader restored his three-shot overnight advantage with a birdie at the tenth.

But on a breathless afternoon at Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, the 20-year-old surrendered a triple bogey at the par-three 12th to hand Veerman a shock lead.

There were twists and turns still to come, though, as for the second day in succession the 14th gave Potgieter cause for hope, with a brilliant birdie putting him back in front.

But with Veerman safely parring the 18th to head into the clubhouse on five under, Potgieter bogeyed the 16th to join him on that number before missing a good birdie chance on the 17th.

That left the pair locked together at the summit as Potgieter teed off on the 18th, where a closing bogey handed Veerman an emotional victory.

Veerman’s next travel is to Dubai to hopefully finalise his Dubai Golden Visa as he will move with his family to be a UAE resident of Dubai to base himself here in Dubai, in January 2025.