Josh Hill, a rising star golfer from Dubai, has been selected to represent a strong England Men's team in the upcoming Home Internationals tournament organized by the R&A.

This prestigious competition is set to be held at Murcar Links in Scotland from August 7th to 9th.

The 20 year-old, who plays out of Trump International in Dubai, is currently studying on a golf scholarship at the University of Tennessee. He will be part of the16-strong England team of nine men and seven women.

The tournament will be played over three days with teams from Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England competing against each other in individual matches.

A match consists of seven foursomes (three women and four men), and 14 singles (six women and eight men) – each over 18 holes.

Josh, having played in a number of tournaments in both the UK and US this summer, will now return to Scotland to play in the Home Internationals.

“I am looking forward to playing next week in Scotland,” said Josh.

“I did not play well in the recent US Amateur and missed out on qualifying – but that is golf. I will return to the US after the event as the college term starts again.”

A highlight of Josh’s summer was a tied 7th finish in the 2024 St Andrews Links Trophy where he had rounds of 73 over the New Course and 68, 76 and 69 over the Old Course to finish five shots back of the winner.

England have won all three of the combined Girls’ & Boys’ Home Internationals since they began in 2021, and both of the combined Women’s & Men’s Home Internationals since they started in 2022.

Included in the England Women’s team is Lottie Woad (Surrey), who won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April, finished tied 23rd in her first Major – the Chevron Championship, and became the first English female to be named World No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. England.

Golf Performance Manager Ben Gorvett said: “We’ve had a successful couple of months on the whole, with three teams medalling in the European Team Championships, accompanied by a team and individual medal at the European Young Masters and strong representation in the St Andrews Trophy last week.

“We are aiming to continue on this trajectory against talented opposition at Murcar Links.”

The England Men’s Squad

Seb Cave (Coxmoor, Nottinghamshire)

Dominic Clemons (Gog Magog, Cambridgeshire)

Matthew Dodd-Berry (Royal Liverpool, Cheshire)