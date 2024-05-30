Dubai-born golfing talent Rayhan Thomas happy to set high goals as he turns professional

Dubai-managed Spaniard Nacho Elvira is joined by a host of golfers from the Emirates at the European Open in Germany on the DP World Tour
Talented Dubai-born golfer Rayhan Thomas, who has announced he will turn professional on Saturday, is already setting short and long-term goals for himself as he embarks on a potentially career-changing career.
Rahyan has just completed a five-year golf scholarship at Oklahoma State University (OSU) which followed a stellar amateur golf career in the UAE and region where he won on the MENA Tour as well as numerous local golf Opens and Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) Order of Merit events, representing India and was a member of Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club.
"The highlights of my time at OSU were playing on the team in almost every golf tournament this year and making the Nationals. We also won in Hawaii in my junior year," said the 24-year-old Rayhan.
"As an individual, my victory in the 2023 Grier Jones Shocker Invitational in Kansas was very special as well as a bunch of top 10’s and top 20’s this year.
"In 2024 my golf has been trending in the right direction – which has been great for my confidence. Late last year I had surgery on my right hand – I had to take a break from golf for three months - which has now fully recovered.’
As he leaves the amateur ranks he sits at 74 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR), supported by The R&A.
His first tournament as a professional will be the PGA Tour Americas 2024 Qualifying, from June 4-7 in California.
The four-day 72-hole qualifying event will see the top nine players gain full cards on the PGA Tour Americas for the rest of 2024.
Thomas will be based in Oklahoma this summer, and will still have access to the OSU golf facilities.
"I am actually staying in Victor Hovland’s home in Oklahoma – he is a good friend, a former student at OSU and we keep in touch. He has been a good guy to bounce ideas off," said Rayhan
"By winning the college event I received an invite to the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open which takes place from June 13-16 on the Korn Ferry Tour,
"After that, I will try and qualify for some events on the Korn Ferry when and where I can, as well as play in some mini-Tour events in the US and then we will review where I am," Rayhan added.
"I am excited about what is ahead of me and this was always my projected pathway before coming to college."
Talking about the advice he wanted to share with the golfers in the UAE wanting to go on a golf scholarship in the US Rayhan said, "Be like a sponge, try and absorb and learn as much as you can – take the bits that you like and try and avoid the stuff that are not your favourites.
"You should use college as growing up to be the person you want to be as well as the golfer you want to be and do the same thing every day – manage a routine.
"My ultimate goal is to get on the PGA Tour. I still have refinements to do on my game – but my overall understanding of the game is in good shape," he said.
Remembering his time growing up in the UAE Rayhan commented: "It was huge to have started playing golf in Dubai. My mentor as a golf coach was Justin Parsons, now based at Sea Island, US, who coaches several PGA Tour players – including 2023 Open champion Brian Harman.
"I always enjoyed my time from the age of 12, at the Harman Academy at The Els Club and Dubai Creek Academy. I am still connected with Justin.
"Dubai is still home to me and I will visit there perhaps at the end of the year – my parents live there," concluded Rahyan.
