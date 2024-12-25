Dubai Basketball secure top league spot with victory over Bosnian giants Igokea

Dubai Basketball clinched the thrilling game with their offensive skills. — Supplied photo

Dubai Basketball climbed to the top of the ABA League rankings with a 92-81 victory over Bosnia’s most successful basketball club Igokea m:tel on Christmas Eve at Coca-Cola Arena.

The win extended Dubai Basketball’s streak to 11-3, bringing festive cheer to an almost full arena buzzing with excitement, celebrity appearances, and holiday-themed entertainment.

Dubai Basketball’s Awudu Abass delivered a standout performance, scoring a game-high 26 points, along with six rebounds and two assists while Klemen Prepelič contributed 14 points, five assists, and two rebounds to the team’s success.

“My mindset today was to focus on the basics to win the game. I aimed for simple shots, and as my confidence grew, I was able to take on the tougher ones," Abass said.

"The energy in the arena was incredible, pushing me to give my best. Hard work always pays off, and I’m thrilled with this win.”

Meanwhile, Dubai Basketball head coach Jurica Golemac was delighted with the win.

"Yeah it feels great, you know? Especially after the game, we got two different faces today. I need to congratulate the players," he said.

"We played solid 40 minutes in the end. We are talking a lot about thawing consistency in the game, you know, especially defensively.”

The first half saw Igokea m:tel take control with a strong defensive effort. Led by Marko Jeric and Dragan Milosavljević, the Bosnian team built a 47-40 half-time lead. However, Dubai Basketball mounted a determined comeback in the second half, with Abass leading the charge. The team’s resilience and skill turned the tide, securing a decisive victory on their home court. “First half, I think we played very good, maybe even the lead should've been bigger for us. Second half, we didn't exist. It was all about them. They scored 52 points," said Igokea m:tell head coach Nenand Stefanovic. "We cannot talk about a basketball game where we concede so many points in the second half. So congratulations to them. I think they were more stable for the 40 minutes. We played 20 good minutes and 20 very bad minutes. But there are some obvious reasons for that.” Adding to the magic of the evening, Santa and his elves made a special appearance, while cheerleaders and dancers delighted the crowd with holiday-themed performances. Among the notable guests were RB Leipzig and Slovenian football star Benjamin Šeško, as well as Safa and Muhammad from the popular reality show Love is Blind Habibi Season 1. “My first time here. Everything was great. I want to thank people from the club, and the entire Dubai Basketball organization. It was a very warm hospitality. And getting us here with the plane and everything. Everything is great here- the gym, the hotel, the city. So, we really enjoyed these three days, and again, from my club, I want to say a big thank you to everybody.”, said Igokea m:tell head coach Stefanovic. Dubai Basketball’s hosting of Igokea M:tel showcased their dedication to fostering international competition and camaraderie. The Bosnian club was flown to Dubai on a private charter for the three-hour journey from Southeast Europe, reflecting unity, the professionalism and hospitality of the UAE-based team.