Dubai-based golf pro Meronk happy to take it one day at a time

Dubai based Adrian Meronk (right) practising at Trump International Golf Club, Dubai, alongside his long-time coach Matthew Tipper (right). - Supplied photo

Published: Mon 6 Nov 2023, 11:52 AM

Dubai-based Adrian Meronk declared himself ready to ‘take each day as it comes’ as he heads into the final two weeks of the DP World Tour season.

Khaleej Times caught up with the Pole at the Trump International Golf Club, Dubai, during his final practice session before he flew out to South Africa where he will compete in the $6 million Nedbank Golf Challenge at Gary Player CC in Sun City. It is the penultimate tournament on the season-long Race to Dubai.

Meronk, 30 years old, was with his long-time coach Matthew Tipper who has known him since he was just 15 years old. But that is another story which we will follow up with in Khaleej Times Golf in the future.

Meronk, managed by Richard Rayment and his Dubai-based Spotlight The Agency, currently lies in third spot on the Race to Dubai behind Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm.

He has played in 22 events on the DP World Tour and won three times this season at the ISPS Handa Australian Open, the DS Automobiles Italian Open and the Estrella N.A. Andalucia Masters.

He currently sits in that precious Number One position to get one of 10 PGA Cards for next season – the top spot receiving additional invite benefits including an invitation to play in The Players Championship.

Meronk commented: “I have two big weeks to finish off my DP World Tour season. I have just spent a solid week of practice in Dubai at Trump International, Jumeirah Golf Estates and also managed a round of golf at The Els Club. I like to diversify my practice and keep it fresh.

“The weather is now awesome for golf in Dubai. I am feeling good about my game. Saturday was my last day of practice and Sunday was a rest day.

“My target is just to focus on playing like I know I can, take each day as it comes and things should take care of themselves,” added Meronk.

The Pole was practising with his new PING set of golf clubs that he put into his bag last month at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland. They still looked a little wet with damp grips. The Scottish event was reduced to 54 holes over the three golf courses as a result of the biblical rain.

“I like the Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates. I was tied seventh last year and it will be my third appearance in the tournament, I know the golf course as well as anyone and I am really looking forward to playing there next week.”