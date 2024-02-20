Dubai-based British golfer hopes to represent the UAE at 2024 Paris Olympic Games

Joshua made Dubai his permanent home in 2021. - Instagram

Dubai-based pro golfer Joshua Grenville-Wood is one of many athletes around the world who share the dream of qualifying for the Olympics and has his eyes firmly set on representing the UAE at this year’s Paris showpiece.

Joshua, who grew up in the UK, has played under the UAE flag since October after being granted citizenship when he made Dubai his permanent home in 2021.

While he also aims to become a top ten player he lists the XXXIII Olympic Summer Games from 26 July to 11 August 2024 as his number one short-term goal.

“I’m pushing quite hard for an Olympic qualification,” he told Khaleej Times. “The aim is to try and get inside the cut-off and I am doing everything I can to achieve that. Obviously, I also need to play good golf to get my world ranking up.”

With a maximum field of 60 golfers set to contest the men’s tournament at the renowned Le Golf National, from Thursday 1 August to Sunday 4 August 2024, Joshua is aware that he has to raise his game which he feels is getting better.

More recently Joshua featured on four consecutive events on the International Swing in the Middle East and although he missed the cut on his Rolex Series debut at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, he came back strong with a top 10 finish at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

“Four weeks on the spin on the DP World Tour was amazing,” he said. “I loved every second, but it was also very tough, very challenging.

“I made three out of four cuts (Dubai, RAK, Bahrain and Qatar) which was a good thing.

You feel like you’re playing well to make those cuts but I also feel I wasn’t really playing that well.

‘’Obviously, RAK was close to being the best but I know I can play a lot better, finish a lot higher,” added Joshua. “I'm a little bit hard on myself but I’m feeling good.

“I learned a lot of things and I’m just going to take it forward for the rest of the year and do what I have to do.”

And what are the targets for the year?

“I plan on playing on the DP World Tour full-time whether I get a card through Q School or the Challenge Tour or I play well on the invites that I have for the DP World Tour,” said Joshua.

“The goal by the end of the year is to get to the top of European and Asian golf. That’s where I want to be, that’s where everyone wants to be.

“I had a taste of what it’s like on the DP World Tour and I don’t want to let go of it. I want to be on it every week.”

At 25, Joshua is still very much a developing golfer who says he has benefited substantially from what is on offer for golfers in Dubai ever since he made the Emirate his permanent home.

“The facilities are among the best in the world, the coaches, everything you have access to in Dubai, it’s just ten out of ten,” he said.

“You can’t get much better. The people are amazing. You’re playing with experienced pros whenever you can. It’s realy, really good. I recommend it to anyone looking to find a good place to play and practice golf. Dubai will be on top of that list.

“I have been living in the UAE for the past four years so it’s been a place close to my heart. And now to call it home it feels really good.”

Joshua is much more than just a golfer with aspirations, he is a philanthropist who is committed to supporting wonderful initiatives like The Neurodiversity Charity ADHD Foundation in the UK.

“It’s pretty close to me and my family’s heart,” he said. “It’s great to be able to help people and share my life experiences, what I've learnt and just show people that anything actually is possible when you have (a disorder like) ADHD.

“There’s going to be good days and bad days but at the end of the day, you still do the same thing that most people can do. So it’s nice to give back a little bit and support people.”

Joshua is currently paying in the International Series Oman at the highly-regarded Al Mouj golf course in Muscat..The tournament finishes on 25th February.