Dubai Arabian Horse Stud and Ajman Stud dominate Global Champions Arabians Tour

Dubai Arabian Horse Stud’s D Borkan topped the leaderboard in the Males Division after the fourth and final day’s competition of the Second Stage at the Global Champions Arabians Tour in Abu Dhabi.
Ajman Stud’s AJ Kayya held off strong completion from Dubai Arabian Horse Stud's D Nafayes in the competition for female horses
The atmosphere was a heady mix of excitement and anticipation as the top three Arabian horses from the qualifying classes prepared for their showdown in the championships.
The competition was fierce, with many of the top-ranking horses from the first stage in Doha looking to retain poll position on the tour leatherboard, edging them one step closer to the €1 million prize for the leading horse of 2024.
The competition is intensifying, with the next stop on this exciting new tour being the majestical city of Muscat, Oman from the 30th of March to the 1st of April.
The Global Champions Arabians Tour stems from Global Champions’ unique platform to create a new and exclusive Arabian Horse Championship, taking place in state-of-the-art venues in iconic locations, and offering the highest prize money ever in the sport.
Its mission is to promote the uniqueness of Purebred Arabian Horses through an international platform, fostering a legacy of excellence, transparency, fairness and integrity.
Standings
After the second stage of this seven-part tour, the top three leading females, males and handlers are as follows:
Top Females
1st AJ Kayya, -owned and bred by Ajman Stud 40 points
2nd D Nafayes - Dubai Arabian Horse Stud (UAE) 40 points
3rd D Najlah - Dubai Arabian Horse Stud (UAE) 37 points
Top Males
1st D Borkan - Dubai Arabian Horse Stud (UAE) 37 points
2nd D Shakhar - Dubai Arabian Horse Stud (UAE) 32 points
3rd Mushwash Al Shaqab - Al Shaqab Stud (Qatar) 30 points
Top Handlers
1st Paolo Capecci 114 points
2nd Glenn Schoukens 105 points
3rd Raphael Curti 100 points
