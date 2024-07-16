‘Dream come true to be part of the Olympics’, says Dubai-based golfer Adrian Meronk

Dubai resident Adrian Meronk (second from left), now plays on the LIV Golf League and recently won in Nashville with his Cleeks GC Team. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 8:46 PM

The final countdown has begun for the 2024 Olympics Men’s Golf Competition which takes place August 1st to 4th at Le Golf National in Paris.

Adrian Meronk, a 31-year-old golfer based in Dubai, will be the sole representative in golf, man or woman, from Poland.

This will be Meronk's second appearance at the Olympics, following his participation in the Tokyo 2020 Games where he finished tied for 51st place with a total score of 282, shooting rounds of 72, 71, 69, and 70 to finish at two under par.

He will be one of six LIV Golfers to play in the Olympics in France. Meronk is now 75th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

Meronk told Khaleej Times: “From an early age I always enjoyed watching the Olympics, especially with my father’s support – he was a professional volleyball player.

“I have always taken pride in representing Poland on the global stage.”

As an amateur Meronk represented Poland three times in the Eisenhower Trophy.

In 2016 his best finish was eighth as a team and third as an individual.

Asked about his memories of the Tokyo Olympics, he said, “The last Olympics was during Covid – so there were so many restrictions on what you could do and not do.

“I will be staying in the Athletes Village this time and I am looking forward to watching other sports at the Olympics, wherever I can, depending on the schedule,” he added. “

I will support other Polish athletes. I hope to watch some Volleyball, Beach Volleyball, Track and Field, Wrestling, Basketball, Tennis and Swimming.

“I have many friends competing in the Polish team including tennis player Hubert Hurkacz, currently seventh in the ATP Tennis Rankings, who I caught up with when he was in Dubai for the Duty Free Tennis Championships earlier this year.