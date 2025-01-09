Dramatic day sets stage for thrilling finale in Team Cup trophy battles at RAK

Team Asia holds a 11.5 - 8.5 lead over Europe in the Patsy Hankins Trophy, with non-playing captain Joanne McKee (back row, left) looking ahead to the final 12 singles matches at Al Hamra Golf Club. - Supplied photo

After two exciting days of golf at RAK's Al Hamra Golf Club, the stage is set for a thrilling showdown in both the fourth staging of the Patsy Hankins Trophy and the 12th edition of the Bonallack Trophy.

In the women’s division, Team Asia leads Team Europe 11.5 – 8.5 in the prestigious Patsy Hankins Trophy, thanks to a solid performance across four sessions. The Asia-Pacific girls have proven to be the stars of the tournament, securing vital points in both foursomes and fourballs.

But it’s not over yet. Team Europe made a comeback on day two (Thursday), winning the morning foursomes 3-2 and battling hard in the afternoon fourballs, which ended in a 2.5-all draw.

With just a three-point gap going into the final round, the race for the Patsy Hankins Trophy is far from decided.

Tense Showdown

Meanwhile, in the men’s division, the Bonallack Trophy is set for an even more dramatic conclusion, with Team Asia-Pacific and Team Europe locked in a 10-10 tie.

Thursday's action saw Asia edge Europe in the morning foursomes 3-2, only for Team Europe to strike back in the afternoon fourballs with a 3-2 victory of their own. Both teams are now primed for 12 singles matches on Friday to decide who will take home the coveted trophy.

The standout performers so far have been Spain’s José Luis Ballester and Pablo Ereno Pérez. The pair have been unbeaten in all four matches, with impressive victories by 2&1 in the morning and a 2-hole win in the afternoon.

Ballester, currently ranked 4th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), and Pérez, ranked 19th, have made their mark as the MVPs of the event.

As the excitement builds, the final day will see the 48 players—24 from the men’s and women’s divisions—battle it out in singles matches. The action will kick off at 7:10 am with the Patsy Hankins Trophy girls, followed by the Bonallack Trophy boys at 9:10 am.

In the top singles match of the day, Lottie Woad, the world’s No. 1 ranked women’s amateur, will take on Asia’s Eila Galtsky, who sits 20th in the WAGR.

For the men, all eyes will be on 15-year-old Kartik Singh (Asia), ranked 126th, as he faces Gunnlaugur Arni Sveinsson (Europe), ranked 109th in the WAGR.

Booth's Praise

Al Hamra Golf Club’s General Manager, Paul Booth, praised the quality of play throughout the first two days saying: "We’ve been incredibly impressed with the standard of golf on display. Both teams, male and female, have given us two excellent days of action.

"We’re looking forward to seeing how it all plays out tomorrow in the singles."

The championship ceremony is set to take place at 4:30 pm, after what promises to be an unforgettable final round.

Bonallack Trophy (Males)

Morning Foursomes:

Team Asia-Pacific 3 V Team Europe 2.

Afternoon Fourballs:

Team Asia-Pacific 2 V Team Europe 3.

Patsy Hankins Trophy (Females)