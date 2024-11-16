DP World Tour Championship hosts exclusive golf clinic for winners of ‘Luckiest Society on Earth’

Winners of the Luckiest Golf Society on Earth on the Driving Range at Jumeirah Golf Estates at a golf clinic hosted by DP World Tour professional, Dan Brown on the sidelines of the DP World Tour Championship. - Supplied photo

In a unique celebration of golf and community, 18 lucky winners from nine golf societies and seven clubs across the UAE gathered for the inaugural "Luckiest Society on Earth" golf clinic, hosted by DP World Tour pro, Dan Brown.

The exclusive event took place on the sidelines of the $10 million DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, bringing together top golfers from across the UAE for a memorable experience. Each participating golf facility in the UAE held a competition to select two winners, who earned the opportunity toparticipate in a private 30-minute lesson with a DP World Tour professional.

Among the winners was Dubai-based Nikki Rayment, one of the fortunate players to secure a spot in this one-of-a-kind clinic.

The clinic was led by 30-year-old England native Dan Brown, who earned global recognition with a tied-10th finish at this year’s Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club. The event provided a rare chance for local golfers to receive expert advice from one of the world’s best, all set against the backdrop of the prestigious DP World Tour Championship.

A memorable day of learning, camaraderie, and world-class instruction, the clinic was a fitting tribute to the passion for golf in the UAE.

When asked about the key piece of advice he gave to the 'Luckiest Society on Earth' winners, Dan told Khaleej Times:" “The first thing I always look at is people’s grips. You rarely see amateur golfers with a neutral grip. You do see the odd DP World Tour pro with a strong or weak grip but for the amateurs, you see a lot of extremely strong or weak grips. And a lot of the bad shots come from that.

“But it’s more an understanding of the way you grip it and being aware of what you are doing with the grip because it’s so important.”

Asked if he enjoys doing this kind of clinic for amateur players, he responded: “I like to think that I do my bit to give back (to the game). I do a few bits at my home golf club (Roman By GCC) for the Ladies Captain’s Day, Juniors and so on.”

Nikki Rayment, 31, of Dubai BIGS society, a 14 handicapper who qualified with 36 Stableford points from the qualifier at the Montgomerie Golf Club, said: “Dan makes it sound so easy but you go up here and your legs are shaking a little bit and the pressure is on while people watch you but I think it’s great to be part of a clinic and learn from top professionals who do this daily.

Asked about her golfing background she continued: “I started with Dubai BIGS a couple of months ago but I have been in the golf industry all my life – my family owns a management company so we manage professional golfers ourselves.