DP World ILT20 Season 3 promises to be bigger and better when it returns in 2025

MI Emirates players celebrate after winning the second edition of the ILT20 in February this year. - Instagram

Published: Fri 10 May 2024, 11:58 AM

The DP World International League T20 promises to be bigger and better than ever when it returns for Season 3 on January 11, 2025.

The 34-match tournament will run for a month, and will be played in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, is set to conclude on Sunday, February 9.

The Season 3 window announcement comes on the back of a hugely successful Season 2 (2024) which concluded with the MI Emirates lifting the iconic DP World ILT20 trophy in front of a capacity crowd at the Dubai International Stadium on February 17., 2024.

The broadcast numbers for Season 2 received a major boost with a total of 348 million unique viewers from around the world via the tournament broadcast rights holders Zee Network’s linear and online platforms and their broadcast syndication partners in different territories.

Season 2 also saw a major increase in crowds across the three tournament venues Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. There was a substantial growth in crowd numbers across the three venues, with a cumulative increase of nearly 300 per cent in comparison to Season 1.

Season 3 will once again provide the spectators at the three stadiums and fans from around the world – on linear and online Zee Network’s broadcast platforms and partners platforms – enthralling cricket action with a line-up of world-class T20 talent and exciting entertainment offerings for fans from all age groups.

“We are delighted to confirm the window for DP World International League T20 Season 3,” DP World ILT20 CEO David White.

“The window has been finalised after discussions with our stakeholders. We have begun our preparations for Season 3 with an aim of making the league even bigger and better.

“Season 2 was a massive success in terms of all relevant metrics’ and helped further strengthen the league’s reputation, making it one of the most sought after T20 leagues for players, fans and broadcasters from around the world. Having considered all aspects, the January-February window for Season 3 has turned out to be the most suitable,” he added.

White also stressed the impact that the League was having on youngsters who are the future of the game.

“The DP World ILT20 is also proving to be a successful platform for the development of the UAE players as seen in their recent outstanding performance in the ACC Premier Cup in Oman which helped them qualify for the prestigious Asia Cup (2025, T20 format) for the first time in eight years,” he said. “Most of the players who excelled in Oman had gained invaluable experience and exposure in Season 2.

“The cricket fans in the UAE and those who travel to our wonderful destinations Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah from across the globe will have a lot to look forward to in Season 3,” added White.

“We have a series of exciting announcements lined up as our six world-class franchises and their coaching staff put their heads together for retention of players while eyeing new local and international talent for Season 3 signings.”