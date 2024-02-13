Double the fun as Rozhkos win International Pairs Qualifier at Arabian Ranches Golf Club

Left to right: B.S. Bali, winners Denis Rozhko and Milana Rozhko, Lady Club Captain Nicola Breeze, and Golf Operations Manager Ryan Smith. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 13 Feb 2024, 7:11 PM

Denis Rozhko and Milana Rozhko scored 48 Stableford points to claim the top spot in the 13th Qualifying Round for the International Pairs - Race to Obidos at Arabian Ranches Golf Club, Dubai.

The winner's card consisted of nines of 27 and 21 points.

Having started on hole 14A in the shotgun format with 46 teams competing, their round included thirteen net birdies and two net eagles on the second nine. They managed to complete their round with the only blemish on hole 17 with only a net bogey in the card.

Denis and Milana both shared the stage equally managing their score well by ensuring one player in the team was always scoring on a particular hole.

The champions were closely pursued by eventual runners-up Ciaran Walshe and Ross Oates on 44 points.

The team of Stuart Keenan and Jim Prescott came in third place with a 44-point team score.

The top three winning teams of the day will get an automatic qualification for the UAE National Finals at the Montgomerie Golf Club, Dubai in March of 2024.

B.S. Bali, of ICON Sports, the UAE Promoters, said: “We have had another excellent qualifying round here at Arabian Ranches Golf Club, and we thank the club and members for hosting such a fun event.

“There are only a few qualifying events left on the calendar and we encourage all golfers, both members of golf clubs and non-members with Official Handicaps to support the UAE International Pairs – with the Bucket List all expenses prize.”

The UAE International Pairs is sanctioned by the EGF and has the following sponsors and supporters: Callaway, Lamer Capital Limited, Delta Aviation, GOLFTEC, Centara Mirage Beach Resort – Dubai, White Eagle Sport, Tbilisi Hills, as well as Evocus and Golf Nuts and Palm Tees.

Results

(Stableford Points)

Rozhko & M. Mozhko 48.

Walshe & R. Oates 44.

Keenan & J. Prescott 44.

ALSO READ