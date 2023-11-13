Dominant performance by Andre and Laira in H-Ranches Cup Series 2023-2024

Winners at Arabian Ranches Golf Club, left to right, Jonathan Sheard, Neil Lakhani, Laira Taylor and Craig Gibson. - Supplied photo

Published: Mon 13 Nov 2023, 11:34 PM

Andre Grove and Laira Taylor once again found themselves on the podium as the Arabian Ranches Golf Club hosted the third round of the H-Ranches Cup Series 2023-2024.

The pair scored 106 Stableford points to win by a comfortable distance.

Andre and Laira’s card consisted of two halves of 50 and 56 points.

They were chased by several teams on the last 11 holes of the course but in the end won by a comfortable 28 points.

Neil Lakhani and Christopher Andrews as well as Andrey Revenko and Elena Revenko finished behind the winners.

The format was a two-person team with each player's contributing stroke score and the corresponding number of Stableford points entered on each hole of play.

ALSO READ

The two players' points were multiplied in each hole. For example Hole 1: Golfer A got net 2 Stableford points and Golf B got net 3 Stableford points, thus (2 x 3 = 6). The team accrues 6 Stableford points on the 1st hole.