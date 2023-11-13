Dominant performance by Andre and Laira in H-Ranches Cup Series 2023-2024

Salloum and Conneely win invitational nine-hole tournament to mark the inauguration of the floodlights at the venue
Andre Grove and Laira Taylor once again found themselves on the podium as the Arabian Ranches Golf Club hosted the third round of the H-Ranches Cup Series 2023-2024.
The pair scored 106 Stableford points to win by a comfortable distance.
Andre and Laira’s card consisted of two halves of 50 and 56 points.
They were chased by several teams on the last 11 holes of the course but in the end won by a comfortable 28 points.
Neil Lakhani and Christopher Andrews as well as Andrey Revenko and Elena Revenko finished behind the winners.
The format was a two-person team with each player's contributing stroke score and the corresponding number of Stableford points entered on each hole of play.
ALSO READ
The two players' points were multiplied in each hole. For example Hole 1: Golfer A got net 2 Stableford points and Golf B got net 3 Stableford points, thus (2 x 3 = 6). The team accrues 6 Stableford points on the 1st hole.
Salloum and Conneely win invitational nine-hole tournament to mark the inauguration of the floodlights at the venue
Pavon’s third round effort moved him to 13 under and into pole position for his maiden DP World Tour win
The defending champions title defence long over after suffering six defeats in their first seven matches
India are seeking a ninth straight victory at the tournament to maintain their 100 percent record
Pereira entered the UFC history books as the promotion’s ninth fighter to become a two-weight world champion as late replacement Aspinall stops Sergei Pavlovich to win the interim heavyweight belt
Man Utd ease pressure on under-fire Ten Hag asWolves scored twice in stoppage time as they came from behind to beat Tottenham
Despite stringing together five birdies in a row Gallagher and Wissum had to settle for the runner-up spot
Named after the late EGF Order of Merit champion the prize is presented to the most outstanding Under-18 player of the UAE Scratch Golf League each season