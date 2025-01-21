Djokovic outlasts Alcaraz to reach Australian Open semifinals

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory over Spain;s Carlos Alcaraz. — AFP

Ageless Novak Djokovic won an epic generational clash against Carlos Alcaraz on Tuesday to stay on track for an 11th Australian Open title with Alexander Zverev next in the semifinals.

The 37-year-old Serb, who is chasing a record 25th Grand Slam crown, outlasted the Spaniard, 16 years his junior, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 despite having his left thigh heavily strapped.

It was a vintage 3hrs 37mins performance and put him into the last four at Melbourne Park for a 12th time, with only Roger Federer (15) doing so more often.

The win also extended his all-time record for most Grand Slam semifinal appearances to 50, four clear of the Swiss great.

"I just wish that this match today was the final," said Djokovic, who had to have his thigh heavily strapped and appeared to be labouring at the end of the first set.

"Just one of the most epic matches I have played on this court, any court really. I'm super proud to push this one through in four sets. Carlos brings so much energy and intensity on the court. He always demands the best of his opponent in order to have a chance to win against him.

"Credit to him for fighting. I think we both gave all on the court tonight. Hopefully people saw that."

To reach another final, he will need to beat second seed Zverev, who battled into the last four for a second year running with a 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (7/0), 2-6, 6-1 win over American 12th seed Tommy Paul.

With former rival Andy Murray now in his coaching corner, Djokovic was at his imperious and defiant best, cupping his ear to the crowd after winning big points.

Djokovic was at the centre of a row on Monday after he demanded an apology -- and got one -- from a local TV presenter for what he called "insulting and offensive comments".

As the wind swirled, Djokovic opened with a commanding hold then broke immediately as Alcaraz struggled to find his range.

But the advantage was short-lived with the world number three Spaniard rifling a backhand down the line to break straight back.

Seventh seed Djokovic saved two break points in an enthralling game nine, but appeared to be wincing and Alcaraz converted on the third for a 5-4 lead when the veteran sprayed a forehand wide.

The Serb called the trainer and left court for a medical timeout after the game, with Alcaraz sealing the set to love on his return.

But Djokovic, with his thigh strapped, wasn't done and broke to race 3-0 ahead in set two, playing more aggressively.

Alcaraz then won three games in a row to seemingly seize control, but Djokovic pulled off a break to love from nowhere with a backhand winner to take the set.

An intense third set went with serve until three breaks in a row left Djokovic 5-3 ahead and able to serve out, blowing kisses to his children in the crowd as the stadium erupted.

Djokovic had all the momentum and broke straight away in the fourth set. Both men produced some sensational tennis, including a 33-shot rally, before Alcaraz finally succumbed.