Discover the world of equestrian excellence with ADEC at ADIHEX 2024

The exhibition will be open daily from 11 am to 10 pm, offering attendees a full day of engagement and discovery

By Team KT

Supplied photo
Supplied photo

Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 1:41 PM

The Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club is all set to participate in the upcoming International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2024. From August 31 to September 8, ADEC invites visitors to explore the multifaceted world of equestrian sports and lifestyle at the Equestrian Pavilion.

The exhibition will be open daily from 11 am to 10 pm, offering attendees a full day of engagement and discovery.


Visitors to the ADEC stand can expect a dynamic showcase of equestrian activities, educational talks, and interactive demonstrations designed for all ages. Whether you are a seasoned equestrian or new to the world of horseback riding, ADEC offers something to capture your interest and passion.

"We are excited to participate in ADIHEX 2024, where we showcase our deep commitment to equestrian sports and the welfare of horses. This exhibition allows us to connect with our community and share the comprehensive range of services and experiences that ADEC offers. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating the spirit of equestrianism and the unique bond between humans and horses." said Ali Al Shaiba, Director General of ADEC.


