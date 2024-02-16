Diamonds, gold and glamour awaits winners of DP World ILT20 cricket final

Published: Fri 16 Feb 2024, 2:27 PM

The battle lines are drawn between Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates for a nail-biting finale on Saturday, 17 February with both teams battling for supremacy in the Gulf region’s marquee cricket extravaganza – the DP World ILT20.

A vibrant atmosphere awaits the ardent cricket fans at Dubai’s iconic ‘Ring of Fire’ Stadium for the grand final where cricket fever will be at an all-time high with cricketing world’s mega stars Sam Billings, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Olly Stone, Max Holden, Sikandar Raza, Keiron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Kusal Perera, Dwayne Bravo Trent Boult among others taking centre stage to enthral the weekend audience.

The winners of season 2 will not only walk away with the stunning trophy, which mirrors the rich Emirati culture and takes inspiration from UAE's majestic icon and national bird - the falcon as well as UAE's most famous landmark -- the Burj Khalifa, but will also be gifted a diamond-studded pendant and exquisite bracelet.

Crafted with meticulous detail, each pendant boasts 240 diamonds, symbolising the legal deliveries in a T20 match. Three big diamonds on either side represent the stumps on a cricket pitch. Names of all seven Emirates are intricately etched around all corners of the pendant which is reserved for the victorious team, its weight mirrors that of a cricket ball.

Meanwhile, the diamond-studded bracelet, having five links, honours the owner of the triumphant team, signifying their conquest over five opponents.

Taking the excitement up a few notches, the DP World ILT20’s fan carnival will feature Prateek Prakash of India’s Got Talent fame.

Prakash’s medley will ensure an unforgettable experience for the cricket buffs on the side-lines of the grand finale. The performances at the fan carnival will kick off 90 minutes ahead of the start time at 6:30 pm, setting the mood of the evening with some peppy Bollywood numbers. RJs and anchors in tow are sure to keep the audience engaged, offering an experience of a lifetime.

Lucky winners

During this 34-match season, the giant screen displayed the names of the fortunate 50 fans shortlisted to win a luxury car.

Now the anticipation finally ends with the three lucky winners being announced on 17th February. This intriguing contest offered fans a chance to win a luxury car by just buying a ticket and having it scanned at the entrance of the stadium.

Match tickets are available online at https://tickets.ilt20.ae as well as at all 14 Virgin Megastore outlets across UAE.

