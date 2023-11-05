Di Martino sails to regatta gold in Abu Dhabi

Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan are cohesive, driven to excel and intent on making a point
Italy’s Mattia Di Martino produced a composed display to clinch the gold medal at the 2023 Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship in Abu Dhabi.
Di Martino followed up his four victories in five qualifying rounds with another two wins in the four gold fleet races that rounded off the regatta in the UAE capital.
Spain’s Joan Domingo claimed the silver medal after adding a gold fleet race win to his three qualifying victories, while Turkey’s Mehmet Erkut Budak took the bronze.
Adding to the Italian celebrations at Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club (ADMSC), Sara Anzellotti finished fourth overall to top the girls’ standings ahead of Brazil’s Laura Neves and another member of the Italian team, Anna Chiara Merlo.
Singapore’s Ethan CHIA, placed fifth in the overall standings, finished the regatta as the leading Asian competitor, followed by Thailand’s Chanatip Tongglum and Patcharaphan Ongkaloy.
Australian Augustas Buividas topped the Oceania standings, ahead of New Zealand’s Jake Dickey and Will Fyfe.
Sponsored by Abu Dhabi Ports and Al Mariah Bank and attracting 157 competitors from 29 countries, the regatta was hosted by ADMSC in cooperation with the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation, the Asian Sailing Federation, and Abu Dhabi Sports Council.
The event was the continental championship for Asian and Oceanian nation members of the International Optimist Dinghy Association, which is marking its 50th anniversary.
