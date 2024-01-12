Di Biagio and Panucci clinch Legends Padel Tour title

Players and officials at the awards ceremony. — Supplied photo

Former Italian football stars Luigi Di Biagio and Christian Panucci won the ‘Legends Padel Tour title on Wednesday at the World Padel Academy, setting the stage for a dazzling start to ‘Sharjah’s Week of the Stars’.

The event served as the grand kick-off for Sharjah’s Week of the Stars’, which is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council.

The dynamic Italian duo, Di Biagio and Panucci, clinched the title by outclassing Ukrainian football legend Andrei Shevchenko and former French star Vincent Candela in a thrilling final match, triumphing with a scoreline of two sets to one set.

The ‘Sharjah’s Week of the Stars’ will continue its activities on Friday with the launch of the first edition of the ‘Night of the Stars’, which will take place at 7:30pm at the Sharjah Sports Club Stadium.

In the friendly football match, football legends will exhibit the skills and tactics that defined their glory, rekindling the spirit of the competitions they engaged in on the green pitch.

The ‘Night of the Stars’ showcases a six-a-side match with a stellar line-up of football legends.

The list includes Shevchenko, a former Ballon d'Or winner, Italian legends Francesco Totti and Fabio Cannavaro, legendary Brazilian goalkeeper Dida, and his compatriot Aldair Santos.

Also joining the elite group on the field are former French goalkeeper Sebastian Frey and Dutch football legend Clarence Seedorf.