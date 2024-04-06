De Bruyne hits 100 goal milestone as City overwhelm gutsy Palace

Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne fights for the ball with Crystal Palace's French midfielder Naouirou Ahamada (C) during the English Premier League at Selhurst Park in south London on Saturday. - AFP

Published: Sat 6 Apr 2024, 6:17 PM

Kevin de Bruyne struck twice to inspire Manchester City to a dominant 4-2 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday and move the champions level on points with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

Stunned by conceding an early goal scored by Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, De Bruyne equalised with a superb shot and after second-half goals by Rico Lewis and Erling Haaland the Belgian midfielder added his second.

Odsonne Edouard grabbed a late consolation for the hosts but with seven games remaining City are level on 70 points with Liverpool and two ahead of Arsenal, although both their title rivals have a game in hand.

Mateta had shocked the travelling City supporters with a goal in the third minute, but De Bruyne, who along with Haaland was rested for Wednesday's 4-1 win over Aston Villa, levelled in the 13th minute with an inch-perfect finish into the top corner.

Lewis put the visitors ahead soon after the interval, Haaland bagged his 19th goal of the season in the 66th minute from close range and De Bruyne netted his 100th goal for City four minutes later.

The Belgian's two goal against Crystal Palace saw him become only the 18th man in our Club's history to reach three figures for goals scored. The milestone came in his 372nd appearance for City. He has already amassed 166 assists across all competitions

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne to ldTNT Sports: "It was good. It has been a very untypical season with the injuries and coming back. Sometimes I feel good, sometimes I feel a little bit off with my body. I have tried to prepare myself as best as possible. I try to do the job as good as possible and today I did well.

"Now that we won I like it but I don't like early kick-offs to be honest. We can just try to play as good as possible. Now we can look at the games and see how they do. We have to go home, have a little rest and get ready for the game on Tuesday."

Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta said: "We watched City and how they pressed high and I scored early against one of the biggest teams in the world. In the second half they came back strongly. They are a good team.

"It was the plan. We tried it and we scored once. We had many chances after but we didn't score and they did.

"It's tough but we will keep working. We focus on the next game now," added the French player.

