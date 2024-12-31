David Rickman honoured with MBE in King’s New Year honours list for services to golf

David Rickman, a friend of the UAE and former R&A Rules official, frequently visiting this part of the world, has been honoured with an MBE in the King’s New Year’s Honours List. - Supplied photo

David Rickman, a well-known friend of the UAE and a key figure in the world of golf, has been appointed an MBE in HM the King’s New Year Honour’s List for his significant contributions to the sport.

Rickman, who retired earlier this year after an impressive 37-year career with The R&A, the governing body of golf, is recognized for his dedication and tireless work within the global golf community.

The St Andrews native shared his gratitude upon receiving the title, saying: “It’s a great honour to receive an MBE and I am delighted at this unexpected recognition. I have been extremely fortunate to enjoy a career in a sport I love and to have worked for both The Royal and Ancient Golf Club and The R&A."

Rickman’s career has seen him make invaluable contributions to the governance and development of golf worldwide, including his longstanding relationship with golf in the UAE. This prestigious accolade further acknowledges his passion and commitment to the sport.

“I couldn’t be more grateful to the many people who helped and mentored me along the way and to all my colleagues over the years,” he said. “I am hugely appreciative of everything that golf has given me on a personal and professional level.”

As an expert Rules official, he refereed at more than 130 prestigious events in golf around the world. In serving as Chief Referee at The 152nd Open at Royal Troon, Rickman marked his 34th Open Championship as a Rules official and 28th as Chief Referee.

His final R&A championship was the AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews in August. Rickman was a consistent presence at other Major championships and prestigious professional and amateur events, including working as part of the Rules teams at 17 Masters Tournaments, 16 US Opens, eight AIG Women’s Opens, 21 BMW PGA Championships and 15 Walker Cups.

Rickman has also been a regular visitor to the UAE officiating at the 2023 Eisenhower Trophy and Espirito Santo Trophy held in 2023 at Abu Dhabi Golf Club as well as numerous DP World Tour events hosted in this part of the world.

In his time at The R&A, Rickman has worked closely with the United States Golf Association (USGA) and been involved in some of the most significant governance initiatives in the history of the game including the modernisation of the Rules of Golf in 2019 and subsequently the Rules of Amateur Status, in Equipment Standards the Joint Statement of Principles in 2004 and the Distance Insights project as well as the introduction of the World Handicap System in 2020.

He has also overseen the production of eight editions of the Rules of Golf which are usually published quadrennially.