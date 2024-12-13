Czech golf prodigy Louis Klein takes command in RAK Amateur World Junior Championship

First-round leader Louis Klein (Czech Republic) stays focused, honing his skills on the practice green after firing a superb 69 to secure a two-shot lead at Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah. - Photo Instagram

Czech teen golfing sensation Louis Klein showcased his impressive form and hunger for success with a superb three-under-par 69 to seize the lead after the opening round of the 2024 RAK Amateur World Junior Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah.

The 15-year-old, who has been in fine form all season, produced a composed round featuring four birdies and just one bogey to set the pace in the 54-hole tournament.

Klein holds a two-shot lead over Dubai-based challengers Adrian Larsson (The Els Club) and Mo Craig (TFA, Jumeirah Golf Estates), who carded solid rounds of one-under-par 71.

The prestigious tournament, which concludes on Sunday, serves as a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) qualifier for both male and female competitors. Supported by The R&A, it also counts as the third Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) Order of Merit qualifier of the season, further raising the stakes for the region's top junior golfers.

“I played really well today,” Klein told Khaleej Times after his round. “My long game has improved a lot recently, and my irons were on point. I hit 17 greens in regulation today and took 36 putts.

“I was happy overall with my 69 – but I know I can score lower. I will rest for a couple of hours this afternoon and then work on my putting for an hour and a half here at Al Hamra at their excellent practice facilities.

“I have been in the UAE for 23 days on this trip with my parents, and I feel my game is trending in the right direction,” Klein added. “I have been unable to concentrate on my game back home in the Czech Republic, as the golf courses are all closed due to the winter weather. Indoor practice is our only option, but it’s not the same as playing outdoor golf like here in the UAE, with grass, quality golf courses, and glorious weather.”

“I’m aiming for back-to-back victories after my win at the Al Zorah Open in Ajman last week,” said Klein confidently.

The first tee time for the second round tomorrow (Saturday) is at 6:50 am, with all players starting from Tee 1. The field of 75 players will see the leaders tee off in the last group of the day at 10:40 am, featuring Mo Craig, Adrian Larsson, and Louis Klein.

Klein will leave the UAE after his winter camp at the end of January 2025, returning to the Czech Republic before heading back to the UAE in April to compete in the Challenge Tour event. He secured his spot in that event through last week's victory at the 54-hole Al Zorah Open in Ajman.

Leading the Girls' Division is Elizaveta Koshkina (Russian Golf Federation), who carded a score of two-over-par 74, holding a one-shot lead over Ananyaa Sood (The Els Club, Dubai).

To follow the LIVE scoring, use the Golf Genius password: YLS546.

Boys' Division:

L. Klein (Czechia) 69

A. Larsson (The Els Club, Dubai) 71

M. Craig (TFA, Jumeirah Golf Estates) 71

V. Larsson (The Els Club) 72

O. Toyer (Eng) 72