Cyclists gear up for Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge

As the cycling community gears up for the 15th edition of the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, held in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, organisers have announced the official 2025 Race Route for the 92km main event scheduled for February 25 at Expo City Dubai.

The Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge is more than just a community ride – it’s a gateway for competitive amateur cyclists striving to qualify for the UCI Gran Fondo World Championships 2025 in Lorne, Australia, from October 16-19 , held on the iconic Great Ocean Road.

The UCI Gran Fondo World Championships is the pinnacle for amateur cyclists from around the world, offering a chance to compete in a professional-grade setting against the best in their categories.

Dubai’s role as a qualifying venue underscores its position as a premier cycling destination, connecting athletes from the GCC and beyond to this prestigious global stage.

Dubai and the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge provide the ideal backdrop and opportunity for cyclists looking to qualify while enjoying a world-class holiday experience.

With a slightly shorter distance, flatter terrain and cooler climate, the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge route makes qualification and achieving World Championship ambitions more attainable for both residents and participants flying in from around the globe. The 92km route takes riders through the bustling areas of the city, offering a rare chance to cycle on traffic-free streets while taking in unique urban and desert landscapes. Riders in the main event will be starting and finishing at the iconic Expo City Dubai and can look forward to passing by Dubai’s popular landmarks such as Global Village, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Jumeirah Golf Estates, and many more. Beyond the race, the city’s vibrant tourism scene provides endless opportunities for relaxation and exploration, with participants and their families turning the challenge into an unforgettable getaway. The elite category cyclists will be competing for a total prize purse of Dh 36,000, with the winning male and female rider receiving Dh 10,000, while second place and third place riders will earn Dh 5,000 and Dh 3,000 respectively.