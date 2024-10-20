Cris Cyborg defeats Larissa Pacheco in a historic night for women's MMA in Riyadh

2024 PFL Superfights PPV: Battle of the Giants at the Mayadeen Theatre in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

As anticipation reached its peak for the PFL Super Fights ‘Battle of the Giants’ in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, MMA fans were treated to a night of high-stakes, electrifying battles. Among the headline matchups, a particularly iconic showdown saw the legendary Cris Cyborg face off against the rising star, Larissa Pacheco, in a thrilling contest for the Women’s Featherweight PFL Super Fight Championship.

The event, held at Mayadeen Theatre, brought together some of the biggest names in the fighting world. Alongside the much-awaited heavyweight clash between Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira, Cyborg vs. Pacheco was billed as a historic moment for women’s MMA, as two powerpacked athletes squared off in a battle that would ultimately determine who would reign supreme in the Featherweight division.

Cyborg secured her victory over Larissa Pacheco with a unanimous decision, showcasing her striking power and superior grappling throughout the five-round battle.

The fight kicked off with Cyborg establishing her dominance early, using effective jabs and a powerful body lock to test Pacheco's grappling skills. The first round showcased Cyborg's striking prowess, culminating in a big slam that shifted the momentum in her favour.

As the rounds progressed, Pacheco found her rhythm, landing some solid strikes and showing her grit. However, Cyborg’s wrestling skills proved to be a significant advantage. The fourth round saw both fighters exchange heavy blows, with Pacheco scoring some significant strikes.

Cyborg, a trailblazer and icon in combat sports, entered the cage with an illustrious career already under her belt. Having captured titles in multiple top-tier organisations—UFC, Strikeforce, Invicta, and Bellator—the 39-year-old fighter arrived in Riyadh aiming to add the PFL Super Fights belt to her collection.

Ahead of the fight, she expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity and excitement for what the match represented for her career.

"First, I want to say thank you to the people of Saudi Arabia. I feel very blessed to be here, and I'm excited for the fight. It's the start of my legacy tour. I'm going to fight for the belt," Cyborg shared in the days leading up to the event. On the opposite side of the cage, Larissa Pacheco, nine years younger than Cyborg, embraced the underdog role with fierce determination. The Brazilian fighter, who has been steadily making her mark on the MMA scene, recognised the magnitude of the opportunity in front of her. "This is the fight that I wanted. I've been preparing for a long time for this moment," said Pacheco, in a pre-fight event in Riyadh. As the fight progressed, it was clear that both women had come prepared for a war. However, it was Cyborg's superior experience and striking power that ultimately overwhelmed Pacheco. The PFL Super Fights delivered on its promise of unforgettable action, continuing to elevate the global profile of MMA, especially in Saudi Arabia's thriving sports scene.