'You are really messing up with my sleep...' NBA team owner has special message for Kohli

India have been absolutely ruthless at the 2023 Cricket World Cup, winning all six matches in the tournament so far

With 354 runs and a century under his belt, Virat Kohli is having a sensational outing at the World Cup 2023, currently being held in India. In their last World Cup match, Kohli and his men got the better of defending champions England by 100 runs. The win and, especially, the manner in which India emerged victorious in that game was quite spectacular. Kohli recently received a heartfelt message from NBA team Sacramento Kings’ owner Vivek Ranadive.

Indian-American businessman Ranadive, who was born in Mumbai, jokingly suggested that Kohli’s stupendous World Cup performance has kept him awake in Northern California. In a video message, Ranadive stated that he has been closely following India’s fixtures at the World Cup. Ranadive did not forget to send his best wishes to former India skipper Kohli. In the clip, he was even seen holding a shirt with Kohli’s name and jersey number 18 on it.

"Hey, Virat! Congratulations, you guys won once again! And you are really messing up with my sleep because I live in North California, and I wake up really early everyday to watch the boys in blue. And you keep winning and winning, you beat England today, Congrats,” Ranadive was heard saying in a video posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

"And I own the Sacramento Kings and I got your own shirt for you, so I'm hoping to see you soon. Maybe when you win it all and lift the trophy, I'll get to see you. But good luck and Jai Ho,” he added.

India have been absolutely ruthless at the World Cup 2023, winning all six matches in the tournament so far. India currently sit comfortably atop the World Cup standings, with 12 points. In their next game, on Thursday, the hosts will face Sri Lanka in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Kohli is right now one shy of matching Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record of 49 ODI centuries. Having played 287 ODIs till now, Kohli has scored 13437 runs at an average of 57.91. The 34-year-old enjoys a sublime strike rate of 93.63 in ODI cricket.

