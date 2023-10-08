World Cup 2023: Australia opt to bat against India; Ishan Kishan replaces Gill

The Australian beats team-mate Lando Norris by 0.082 seconds as Max Verstappen third as he closes on another F1 title
Australia captain Pat Cummins opted to bat first against India after winning the toss in their World Cup opener here on Sunday.
Talented India opener Shubman Gill, who is down with dengue, could not recover in time and left-handed Ishan Kishan has been drafted in as his replacement.
"He (Shubman Gill) hasn't recovered in time. Ishan comes in to replace him, he will open the batting," Rohit said at the toss.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.
Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa.
ALSO READ:
The Australian beats team-mate Lando Norris by 0.082 seconds as Max Verstappen third as he closes on another F1 title
The cuntry's overall jiu-jitsu medal count at China now stands at an impressive 10 medals, including four gold, three silver, and three bronze
American becomes the most decorated gymnast with a total of 34 world and Olympic medals, more than any other gymnast, male or female
Tottenham record sixth win in eight league games this season
The winners won on a back-nine countback from Michael Walsh (9) and Jonathan Duggan (2) with five teams all within one point on the final leaderboard
Camelia Sebti was the winner of the Girls category at the Jumeirah Golf Estates
Two goals each in kabaddi and archery take India past the 100 medal mark on the penultimate day of Asia's biggest sporting spectacle
Quartet qualify for Grand Final of the Luckiest Ball initiative to be held on the Earth course at the Jumeirah Golf Estates