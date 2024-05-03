Worcestershire cricket star Josh Baker dies at 20

The DP World Tour sees its final event on its Asian Swing with the Volvo China Open
Worcestershire left-arm spinner Josh Baker dies at the age of 20, leaving the English cricket community in shock.
"Worcestershire County Cricket Club (CCC) is heartbroken to announce the untimely passing of Josh Baker, who was aged only 20 years old," Worcestershire CCC announced in a statement on Thursday.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Josh turned professional with the club in 2021 and quickly became a popular figure within the squad. More than his skills as a spin bowler, it was his vibrant spirit and infectious enthusiasm that endeared him to everyone he met.
His warmth, kindness, and professionalism were remarkable, making him a true credit to his family and a loved member of our team.
Ashley Giles, Worcestershire's chief executive officer, shared his profound sadness, stating: "The news of Josh's passing has left us all devastated. Josh was much more than a teammate; he was an integral part of our cricket family. We will all miss him terribly. All our love and prayers go out to Josh's family and friends."
A statement from Worcestershire recalled Baker's popularity within the squad. "More than his skills as a spin bowler, it was his vibrant spirit and infectious enthusiasm that endeared him to everyone he met. His warmth, kindness, and professionalism were remarkable, making him a true credit to his family and a loved member of our team.
"During this profoundly difficult time, the club is dedicated to supporting Josh's family, friends, and colleagues. We are united in our grief and committed to honouring his memory in a manner befitting the remarkable person he was. Plans to pay tribute to Josh will be made in consultation with his family and will remain private at this time. The club, along with Josh's family, requests the respect of privacy as we mourn this immense loss. No further comments will be provided during this sensitive period," he added.
ALSO READ:
The DP World Tour sees its final event on its Asian Swing with the Volvo China Open
Other focal points showcased the partnership between the DP World Tour and the Emirates Golf Federation
The American pays tribute to mentor and good friend Mickelson following the success Down Under
Emirati golfers sweep the top three positions in both team and individual categories with Oman and Saudi finishing with silver and bronze medals
Clean sweep for UAE in golf as the hosts win team gold and Rayan claims individual title
Artistic swimming started to flourish in the UAE after the World League was hosted in December last year at the Hamdan Sports Complex
The 51-year-old recently competed in the Masters Indoor World Cup — his 10th international tournament since undergoing surgery
The three-shot winner from Japan says he is aiming to become a member of the PGA Tour in the future